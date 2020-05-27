Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years

"We worked hard as a group, brainstorming and trying to come up with solutions," Frontier Days President and CEO Tom Hirsig said in a news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon. "One of the worst things we could do would be to cause our state to go backward in the recovery process."

Choking up as he reminisced about his own involvement in rodeo as a youth, Gordon announced he would ease up on public health orders to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people but no more.

"This coronavirus thing sucks. There are just no two ways about it," Gordon said. "Some think it's no big deal. Others are worried sick. The fact is, we need both groups to attend our rodeos, and feel safe, if these rodeos are to be successful."

Frontier Days pumps up to $28 million into the Cheyenne-area economy and some shops get by largely on those two weeks out of the year when their business booms.

"One of the things that's worried us most is the psyche of our businesses. Them just staying with it. This is just another hit. It's going to have a huge impact on us. It is our identity," Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said.