Chickens in city limits proposal advances to City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been six years since the Rapid City Council has considered allowing chickens in city limits.

Council member Darla Drew brought the issue back to the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday. After reading and hearing comments and a brief discussion, the five council members on the committee agreed to allow the issue to move forward to the City Council.

"There appears to be an increased push for allowing domestic hens in the city and some of the push is coming from young people and those concerned about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Drew, who requested the item be placed on the meeting agenda.

Council member Jason Salamun said he wants to be able to "get to a yes" but doesn't want to create a new problems or infringe on a neighbor's rights. Pat Jones, Laura Armstrong and Lance Lehman all agreed that the issue should move forward.

The committee received nine comments in favor of the proposal and one against it from those who submitted comments in advance of the meeting. Several people attended Wednesday's meeting in person to express their desire to see the measure approved. Hens are said to help with insect control and their waste is a fertilizer for gardens.