Chickens in city limits proposal advances to City Council

It's been six years since the Rapid City Council has considered allowing chickens in city limits.
Council member Darla Drew brought the issue back to the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday. After reading and hearing comments and a brief discussion, the five council members on the committee agreed to allow the issue to move forward to the City Council.
"There appears to be an increased push for allowing domestic hens in the city and some of the push is coming from young people and those concerned about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Drew, who requested the item be placed on the meeting agenda.
Council member Jason Salamun said he wants to be able to "get to a yes" but doesn't want to create a new problems or infringe on a neighbor's rights. Pat Jones, Laura Armstrong and Lance Lehman all agreed that the issue should move forward.
The committee received nine comments in favor of the proposal and one against it from those who submitted comments in advance of the meeting. Several people attended Wednesday's meeting in person to express their desire to see the measure approved. Hens are said to help with insect control and their waste is a fertilizer for gardens.
Brita Craven, an administrator of a Facebook group called Rapid City Hens, said fresh eggs are a component of food security.
"If all hell breaks loose and we aren't able to get out for a couple of weeks, an egg a day gives us some confidence," Craven said.
In order to answer concerns that some have with chickens being kept in residential areas, the council will see a proposal that includes some guardrails.
Preliminary discussion items by committee members for a possible ordinance include:
- A license would be obtained from the Black Hills Humane Society for the keeping of domestic hens;
- Hens shall only be allowed on property zoned for a single-family dwelling;
- No more than four hens shall be kept on a licensed premise;
- Roosters are prohibited;
- Hens will be housed in a secure, predator-proof and well-ventilated roofed structure;
- A secure mesh-style fence shall be constructed around the hen enclosure;
- The fenced area and structure cannot be located in a front or side yard that abuts a street or within a drainage area and must be kept in a neat and sanitary condition at all times;
- Hens shall have continuous access to feed and water; feed shall be stored in a predator and rodent-proof container and chicks shall be maintained in a healthy condition.
The measure will come to the full council at an upcoming meeting although it won't likely be at the next meeting on July 20.
Fitzgerald Stadium funds
The committee also sent an agreement to the entire council that would be a promise in writing to fund allocations for renovations to Fitzgerald Stadium. The council has voted to use $5 million for the project. However, about $1.3 million won't be available until 2023 and 2024.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said Black Hills Sports wants to complete the renovations over one season rather than waiting several years to complete the work. They have entered into a loan agreement with several local financial institutions to make that happen. A letter from the city promising to pay that amount in the future will help secure that loan. The language in the agreement will make it clear that any amount over $5 million will be the responsibility of Black Hills Sports and not the city. The committee unanimously approved sending the agreement to the council for approval.
