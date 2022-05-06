Child dies in Pine Ridge shooting

Law enforcement is asking the public for tips regarding a drive-by shooting in Pine Ridge that killed a young child Thursday.

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday for a drive-by shooting at a home in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 18. When officers arrived, they learned an occupant of a vehicle had shot at the home and fled the scene prior to police officers' arrival.

During the gunfire, a young child was shot and killed. The individuals involved and the child's name have not been identified.

A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents are currently investigating the shooting death and are seeking the public's help with information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OSTDPS Dispatch Center at 605-867-5111 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

