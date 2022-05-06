 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Child dies in Pine Ridge shooting

  • 0
Crime logo - patrol car

Law enforcement is asking the public for tips regarding a drive-by shooting in Pine Ridge that killed a young child Thursday.

According to the  Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday for a drive-by shooting at a home in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 18. When officers arrived, they learned an occupant of a vehicle had shot at the home and fled the scene prior to police officers' arrival.

During the gunfire, a young child was shot and killed. The individuals involved and the child's name have not been identified.

A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents are currently investigating the shooting death and are seeking the public's help with information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OSTDPS Dispatch Center at 605-867-5111 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News