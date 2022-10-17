 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Children find human remains on Rapid City hillside

  • 0
Rapid City Police Department

Children playing on a hillside in west Rapid City made a grim discovery Sunday afternoon when they happened upon a decomposing body.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

At about 4:30 p.m. the Rapid City Police Department responded to a hillside north of the intersection of Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road and found an adult man's remains that had been there for a number of weeks, according to the RCPD.

The youngsters informed an adult after finding the man, according to Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson.

There were no initial signs of trauma or other foul play on the remains, but the RCPD said investigators will work with a forensic specialist to develop more information about the man's identity and cause of death, which could take several weeks.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya livestock theft: Eleven dead after ambush by cattle rustler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News