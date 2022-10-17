Children find human remains on Rapid City hillside

Children playing on a hillside in west Rapid City made a grim discovery Sunday afternoon when they happened upon a decomposing body.

At about 4:30 p.m. the Rapid City Police Department responded to a hillside north of the intersection of Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road and found an adult man's remains that had been there for a number of weeks, according to the RCPD.

The youngsters informed an adult after finding the man, according to Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson.

There were no initial signs of trauma or other foul play on the remains, but the RCPD said investigators will work with a forensic specialist to develop more information about the man's identity and cause of death, which could take several weeks.