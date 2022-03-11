Chloe Larson, Taylor Beagle reach milestones in collegiate swimming

For the second straight season, Rapid City native and St. Thomas More graduate Chloe Larson has qualified for the NCAA Swimming Championships with Washington State.

Larson, a senior is the first Cougar swimmer to earn back-to-back trips to the Championships since Michaela Ahlin in 2009-10, and the fourth to do so in program history, joining Erin Eldridge (1998-2000), Erin McCleave (2006-07) and Ahlin.

This season, Larson recorded nine individual wins, including all seven in the 50-yard freestyle with wins over conference opponents Arizona, Arizona State, No. 17 USC and UCLA.

"We are so excited for Chloe to compete at NCAA's and represent Cougar Nation on the NCAA stage, "Washington State head coach Matt Leach said. "Chloe's commitment to our Cougar family and building this program shows in her success."

Larson, who won the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championship in the 50 free, qualified in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She posted an NCAA "B" time of 22.13 seconds in the 50 free, which set a school record while leading off the 200 free relay at the Phil Hansel Invitational in Houston in November. The 200 free relay team set the school record then and, and she recently broke that record at the Pac-12 Championships last week.

The 2022 NCAA Championships are set for March 16-19 in Atlanta.

Lead native and Lead-Deadwood graduate Taylor Beagle, meanwhile started the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with a fourth place finish for Augustana University in the 1,000 free during Day 1 of the championships at Greensboro Aquatics Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Beagle, a senior, finished the race with a time of 10:02.25, breaking her own school record, which was previously 10:08.05 set at the NSIC Championships back on February 9th.

The finish was also the highest place that an Augustana swimmer has finished at the NCAA Division II Championships.

It's the second-consecutive year that Beagle finished with First Team All-America honors in the 1,000 free at the NCAA Championships.

It was also the first time in Augustana Swimming & Diving history that a student-athlete swam in a night final at the NCAA Division II Championships.

