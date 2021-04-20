Christensen concludes gymnastics career at Missouri

Former South Dakota State AA All-Around Champion gymnast, Chelsey Christensen, concluded 20 years of gymnastics with her last routine for the University of Missouri on uneven bars recently at NCAA Division 1 Regional Championships in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Tigers scored a 197.325 in the Regional semifinals, which was the eighth highest score in the nation, advancing to finals. A score of 196.55 in the Regional Final notched a 14th place nationally in final 2021 rankings.

“I’m just grateful for this journey and these opportunities, both inside and outside of the gym,” said Christensen, adding that Missouri coach Shannon Welker has promoted a well-rounded college experience.

Christensen has been involved in gymnastics since she was 18 months old, and competed since age six. She’s been on club and school teams over her career, claiming seven state high school championship titles, and was part of two state championship teams with Rapid City Central in 2012 and 2013.

Christensen's career culminated in being the first gymnast from Rapid City to compete NCAA Division 1 gymnastics at Missouri, in the Southeast Conference, where she was recently named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second year in a row.