Christensen concludes gymnastics career at Missouri

Former South Dakota State AA All-Around Champion gymnast, Chelsey Christensen, concluded 20 years of gymnastics with her last routine for the University of Missouri on uneven bars recently at NCAA Division 1 Regional Championships in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Tigers scored a 197.325 in the Regional semifinals, which was the eighth highest score in the nation, advancing to finals. A score of 196.55 in the Regional Final notched a 14th place nationally in final 2021 rankings.
“I’m just grateful for this journey and these opportunities, both inside and outside of the gym,” said Christensen, adding that Missouri coach Shannon Welker has promoted a well-rounded college experience.
Christensen has been involved in gymnastics since she was 18 months old, and competed since age six. She’s been on club and school teams over her career, claiming seven state high school championship titles, and was part of two state championship teams with Rapid City Central in 2012 and 2013.
Christensen's career culminated in being the first gymnast from Rapid City to compete NCAA Division 1 gymnastics at Missouri, in the Southeast Conference, where she was recently named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second year in a row.
She has competed in all four events over her college years — vault, bars, beam and floor. Although her strength pre-college was floor, she competed in the uneven bars most meets in college and was the only one to do the tkatchev, a unique bar skill for her team.
“In college it’s definitely a team sport rather than an individual sport, and we always have each other’s back," Christensen said.
Christensen was inducted into the Mizzou Three Stripes Club, and is a Tiger Leadership Institute (TLI) member and a Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Representative. She is also a three-time academic All-American and named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times. She survived the COVID pandemic as a student-athlete, and was the Mizzou Athletic nominee for the Homecoming Court this fall.
Christensen follows in the footsteps of Winter Childers of Spearfish, who competed for Alabama. Christensen said she will continue to cheer on her Missouri team including her teammate from Spearfish Gymnastics Academy for many years, Jena Swanson.
She says that she will take a new self-confidence with her from her journey at Missouri. To young gymnasts she says, “Don’t give up. Work hard and you can get to where ever you want."