Christensen Jr. ties for 45th place out of 332 golfers at Pinehurst Nationals

"You have to keep going. If you don’t try to execute and commit to your shot for one hole, if you stay mad, you’ll see that on the leaderboard," he said. "There are some awesome golfers, and who knows, maybe they are better than me. But it is a complete battle at Pinehurst and you have to stay focused."

Going into the tournament, Christensen hadn’t played much lately on any course, although he was working every day on a practice green. He had only played in one tournament this spring and early summer going into nationals, as he was busy with high school track, culminating May 28-29 with the Class A State track meet in Spearfish.

"Going from just practicing but not playing, then to Pinehurst, one of the best courses in the entire nation, it was a tough adjustment," he said. I knew that the adjustments I made to my swing would help, and my dad was telling me to trust my swing. That is what I did, I trusted it and I knew that I had the game, and I just committed to believing in myself and to go up and put on a show.”