Christensen Jr. ties for 45th place out of 332 golfers at Pinehurst Nationals

Little Wound High School graduate Lance Christensen Jr. went from hardly playing on a golf course in a last few months to competing against the nation's top golfers at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
He didn't miss a beat, finishing in a 12-player tie for 45th place out of 332 golfers Wednesday at the three-day Pinehurst National Invitational, put on by the National High School Golf Association.
"To have the honor of not only playing in the invitational, but to compete in the Top 50 in the entire nation is awesome," Christensen told the Journal Wednesday afternoon. "Three hundred and thirty-two of the best golfers in the nation, this invitational is no slouch at all. State champions and state champion teams from all over the country came to play. There were some awesome players."
Christensen, the South Dakota 2019 Class A state champion, finished with a 231, 15 strokes above par, shooting a 77-76-78. Simon Kwon of Utah won the tournament with a 212, four strokes below par. There were four golfers who shot even par or better. Christensen was five strokes from being in the Top 25, which would have earned him All-America status.
Last year, he finished 133rd out of 250 golfers in the event.
"There were definitely some mistakes I wish I could have back, but that is golf,” he said. “It gives me some stuff to work on, I guess. I wish I would have gotten it (All-America status), but I’m really happy. I had a goal when I found out I got invited to the tournament, to be Top 50 in the nation. Not bad for a kid without a golf course.”
Christensen was one of eight South Dakota high school golfers in the tournament. Also competing were Kaden Rylance of Watertown, 29-over par (T149) and Micah Dohrer of Aberdeen Roncalli, 32-over par (T178). Sioux Falls Christian placed 45th as a team with Eli Anema at 56-over par (T280), Brodie VanDenBrink and Brendon Van Beek with 59-over par (T288), and Andrew Dykstra at 60-over par (T292). Kaleb Jost withdrew from the tournament after the first round.
Christensen said that at the start of tournament he was not hitting his driver real well, pulling it off the tee box. He and his father, Lance Christensen Sr., had a little talk between one of the holes, and Senior said, ‘You just have to figure out how to get it on the fairway. Whatever you have to do son, just do it.’ I was thinking, ‘This is your last high school tournament, you have to have a good showing. Show these people that you can play.’"
Christensen figured it out and struck the ball well the rest of the tournament. He said his proximity to the hole was good and his putting the first day was strong. He said that chipping, which is usually the strength of his game, was a little shaky and that’s probably where he could have gained five or six strokes to move into the Top 25.
Playing against the top golfers in the country is all about staying mentally strong, he said, and not giving in when you have a bad hole or a bad nine.
"You have to keep going. If you don’t try to execute and commit to your shot for one hole, if you stay mad, you’ll see that on the leaderboard," he said. "There are some awesome golfers, and who knows, maybe they are better than me. But it is a complete battle at Pinehurst and you have to stay focused."
Going into the tournament, Christensen hadn’t played much lately on any course, although he was working every day on a practice green. He had only played in one tournament this spring and early summer going into nationals, as he was busy with high school track, culminating May 28-29 with the Class A State track meet in Spearfish.
"Going from just practicing but not playing, then to Pinehurst, one of the best courses in the entire nation, it was a tough adjustment," he said. I knew that the adjustments I made to my swing would help, and my dad was telling me to trust my swing. That is what I did, I trusted it and I knew that I had the game, and I just committed to believing in myself and to go up and put on a show.”
When it was decided there would be no basketball season in January at Little Wound, Christensen started weight training and running. His dad ran track at Black Hills State and put him on his college program. He intended on being a miler or even a two miler, but after running the mile once he decided to go for shorter, faster events, the 400 and 800, and he also high jumped.
He ran a 51.7-second 400 at the Custer Invitational (O’Harra Stadium) and ran some good times in the 800 as well. He ended up finishing tied for eighth at state in the high jump at 5-foot-9.
Competing in track, Christensen notched the difference in is golf game as well.
"That training definitely helps you walk five or six miles with a bag on your back," he said. "Last year I remember getting off of the course (Pinehurst) on No. 9 and I was limping, my knee hurt so bad. I was out of shape from COVID. This year I was energized on every shot and the humidity didn’t get to me or I didn’t have heat stroke or anything like that.”
He plans to keep some track workouts in his golf training and he will also do some additional swimming.
Christensen signed recently to play golf at Division I New Mexico State University, and he will go to Las Cruces in about a month to get ready for his collegiate career.
He will play in a couple more summer tournaments and just keep doing what he has been doing — with a little vacation mixed in.
At New Mexico State, he plans to study business with the idea of bringing "golf courses and recreational centers and businesses back to my reservation."
“It will be a little nerve wracking – Division I golf – but I am excited to play year around," Christensen said. "I’ll probably redshirt my first year. We’ll see where that road takes us once we get there.
"If I want to be the best that I can be, accomplish the goals that I have for myself, I have to golf. New Mexico State has an awesome team and I will play with some awesome golfers and coaches. That was the place that was best for me.”