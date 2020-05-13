Christensen siblings dealing with no competition

Christensen's track season was cut short before the outdoor season started. With the short indoor season, he said he didn’t get to realize the full benefits of his hard work and daily training.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m excited about the future potential with my team when we can get back to the level that we left at," he said. “I have a very good coach and awesome teammates, so I can’t wait to see what happens."

When Jens returned to Rapid City for spring break, he had full intentions of returning to campus for the remainder of the track season at some point. He didn’t know that he’d never get to practice with his NDSU track and field team for the rest of the year, or stay with his dorm roommates again. He has stayed in contact with his teammates via text and social media, and is finishing his college courses online.

Chelsey is looking to return to the University of Missouri campus in June or July, and Jens wants to return to the NDSU campus in August.

“I miss my teammates so much, but at least we have virtual team meetings and communication. My team is my family,” Chelsey said. “I think it’s worse for seniors like Morgan (Porter), Aspen (Tucker), and Wynter (Childers, a Spearfish native who competed for Alabama). The seniors are just done, but when we finish quarantine, I can look forward to training and competing with my teammates and coaches again. I can’t wait to see what we are capable of.”

