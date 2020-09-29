Christensen, STM golfers win at Region 4A

Lance Christensen Jr. of Little Wound came away with the individual medalist honors, but the St. Thomas More boys' golf team captured the team title in the Region 4A Tournament Monday at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.

Christensen ran away from the field with an 18-hole score of 73, 10 strokes ahead of second-place finisher Cade Jacobson of STM. Dustyn Fish of Custer was third with a 90, followed by Jacob Harris of Hot Springs, Cade Kandolin and Sam Gibbon, both of STM.

The Cavaliers finished with a 368 in the team scoring, followed by Custer at 380, Hot Springs at 436 and Belle Fourche at 474.

"Today was a tough day with the wind, but the team stuck to the plan we had set and earned a great honor," STM coach Andy Shaw said. "Cade Jacobson battled as he always does. Sam Gibbon put in a lot of extra work recently and it paid off with his best tournament score. I am really proud of the whole team competing for each other and seeing the commitment pay off."

The Class A golfers will be right back at the Southern Hills Course next Monday and Tuesday with the Class A State Tournament.

Region 4A Golf Tournament

Southern Hills Golf Course