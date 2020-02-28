Christian boys close season with win

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team finished out the regular season with a win Friday night as it cruised to a 67-32 victory over Hot Springs.

The Comets were led by a balanced offensive attack, paced by Zane Schlabach, who had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jack Roisum and Ethan Wipf chipped in with 13 points apiece for Christian, while Terrance Asbridge finished with eight points.

Payston Causey added seven points and six assists for the Comets.

Wrider Allison paced Hot Springs with eight points, while Zane Cope finished with seven.

Rapid City Christian finished up the season at 11-9 and will host Lead-Deadwood in the first round of the Region 8A playoffs on Tuesday.

The Bison close out the season at 4-16 and travel to Custer to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

MILBANK 48, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 47: The Bulldogs outscored the Braves 13-11 in the fourth to pick up the narrow win Friday night in Milbank.

Max McCulloch paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Carter Hartman finished with 15.