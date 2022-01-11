Christian boys hold off Sturgis; Lady Comets top Scoopers

The way Rapid City Christian boys head basketball coach Kyle Courtney saw it Tuesday night, it was better to not look good offensively and win, than look good and not win.

The Comets did just that, leading most of the way but having to hang on in a low-scoring contest, stopping the Scoopers 38-33 in Black Hills Conference action at Hart Ranch.

“Credit Sturgis, they played hard and physical,” Courtney said. “Coach (Derris) Buus does a great job of getting his guys just to get after it. On our end, I didn’t think we handled their aggressive pressure from the half-court well at all. I was disappointed in our guards and how they responded to that.

“We didn’t throw it in the ocean well at all, either. It was a pretty ugly basketball game. But it was good to come out on top of that, but it is frustrating to see us ugly on our end on offense.”

Both teams struggled offensively and it took two minutes for any scoring.

The Scoopers took their first lead at 5-2 on a 3-pointer by junior Owen Cass, but the Comets battled back with baskets by freshman Julius Frog and a nice spin moved to the hoop by senior Jackson DiBona, whose basket with 1:17 remaining in the opening quarter put Rapid City Christian up 8-6 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, although the Comets had control for much of the way. Senior post Carson Glassbrenner opened with two straight baskets, and buckets by Frog and DiBona put Christian up 18-8 before Cass hit his second 3-pointer late to make it an 18-11 game at the halftime break.

The Comets appeared to be pulling away in the second half, building their lead to 10, 32-22, on baskets by Frog and junior Elijah Hoyt. But Cass hit his third 3-pointer of the game and the Scoopers cut the lead to 32-25 with one quarter to play.

Sturgis hung around, but again couldn’t get the ball to drop until sophomore Tyan Buus hit his second 3-pointer of the fourth and third in the second half to cut the lead to 35-33 with 29 seconds to play.

The Comets, however, beat the press and sophomore Benson Kieffer converted his own original miss with 18 seconds remaining to give Rapid City Christian an important four-point lead. With nine seconds remaining, Buus missed a 3-pointer from the right side and the Comets got the rebound. Sturgis had just four fouls at the time and couldn’t put RCCH to the free throw-line until less than a second remaining. DiBona hit 1-of-2 from the line to close the scoring.

“Credit to Sturgis, every time we looked like we would pull away they hit some big shots too,” Courtney said. “Not pulling away, part of it is on our offensive end as we never got a lot of flow going.”

Offensively, Rapid City Christian had eight players score, but no one in double figures. Glassbrenner and DiBona led way with eight points.

“We do have some balance, and that was helpful, especially in a game like tonight when we really didn’t get anybody going,” Courtney said. “Sometimes you will take buckets when you can get them, especially if it is guys coming off the bench. The Kieffer bucket at the end was a big one, so credit to him for playing a pretty heady game in the last couple of minutes.”

Mitch Heidecker and Frog added six points each for Christian.

“It’s good to get in the game and score some points,” Frog said. “I could have played better, rebounded better and played defense better. We could have run our offense better. But overall, it was a bad game. We didn’t play defense really well, we didn’t guard the 3.”

Dysen Peterson, a 6-foot-5 junior, was the lone player to score in double figures with 13 points for the Scoopers, nine in the second half. Buus and Cass added nine points each, all on 3s. Of the 11 Sturgis field goals, seven were beyond the arc, and Peterson had the four 2-pointers.

“I think the biggest thing is we had some tough, empty possessions where we defended well and we would come down and get a good look but miss a shot, a layup,” Derris Buus said. “It’s just smart basketball. We would attack and have guys open, but you have to keep your head up and see those things. It is all part of developing and learning.

“I thought our kids fought hard, but Christian plays hard, so in order to stay with them you have to play as hard as they do. I thought we did, but I thought we didn’t execute as well down the stretch. That hurt us because we have a hard time scoring at times anyway.”

The Comets, 6-3, return to action Saturday against Newcastle, Wyo., at the Sacred Hoops Winter Classic in Spearfish at the Young Center. Tipoff is set for 12:45 p.m. Sturgis, 1-8, is at Rapid City Central Thursday at 8 p.m.

Balanced Lady Comets run past Sturgis

Rapid City Christian had yet another big game from leading scorer Olivia Kieffer, but got some bonus points from the likes of senior Sarah Enos and eighth-grader Hayden Thorton to run past Sturgis 53-40 Tuesday night in Black Hills Conference girls’ basketball action at Hart Ranch.

It was the scoring balance that head coach Joe Kieffer likes to see, especially coming off a tough loss last Saturday against Deubrook in the Dakota State University Classic in Madison.

Joe Kieffer said the game was very much a team effort.

“We have a lot of people that match up besides Olivia,” he said. “They went to a box-and-1 early in the second half and other players stepped up and hit some shots tonight. Our little eighth-grader, Hayden, hit a few layups and that really helped.”

Olivia Kieffer, one of the state’s top scorers at 21.8 points a game going in, led all scorers with 15 points, including 10 in the second quarter. But Enos, averaging just 3.1 points a game going in, hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points, along Thorton.

Against Deubrook, Kieffer scored 18 of the team’s 34 points.

The Lady Comets never trailed in the game, but used a 28-2 run to take control late in the second through the third.

“Tonight we were all focused on playing as a team,” Enos said. “We’ve really been working on communication on defense, transition defense as well. I think those defensive stops really got us points, and I felt like we flowed well. And we shared the ball well.”

Up 19-15 midway in the second quarter, the Lady Comets used a 12-0 run to close the first half, highlighted by nine points from Hayden Thorton. After Sturgis opened the third with a basket, Rapid City Christian ran off 16 straight points, 10 by Kieffer and six by Enos on a pair of 3-pointers.

Thorton, who scored 25 points in her debut with the Lady Comets in the win over Wall, scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half.

“Hayden is fun to watch. The thing that is special about her is the love she brings to the game,” Joe Kieffer said. “She wants to get in the gym every day. She reminds me of Olivia. She is the first person here and one of the last to leave. She is a special kid … she is a special kid besides basketball.”

Enos, meanwhile, matched her season average when she hit her first 3-pointer early in the game.

“This year I have been more hesitant with my shot, especially compared to last year,” Enos said. “Tonight I just went out and I shot with confidence, so I think that is what helped me a lot. I’m trying to work on it ore.”

A basket by Reese Ludwick ended the scoring drought for the Scoopers and put the score at 52-23 in favor of Rapid City Christian heading into the fourth quarter.

With Joe Kieffer going to his bench for much of the fourth, the Scoopers got hot and cut into the Lady Comet lead and outscored Rapid City Christian 17-1 in the final quarter.

“We knew Sturgis was going to come in and play physical, that’s what they do,” Joe Kieffer said. “It’s a good win for our program. We’re really working hard, every day, every rep and every practice. We have a long ways to go, but we’ll take this one tonight and get back to work (Wednesday) again.”

The Scoopers were led by senior Kaylee Whatley with 12 points.

“We tend to struggle when teams get going in the first half,” Sturgis head coach Jordan Proefrock said. “Our schedule, even though it is half A and half AA, there is not a weak team on it and Olivia Kieffer is going to make you pay. We lost a defensive assignment about three possessions in a row and in two of those possessions they hit 3s.”

Proefrock thought they played better in the second half, especially on the boards, but the hill was too steep to climb.

“We tried to put our bench in, but we’re still trying to find the best rotation that we have,” she said. “It’s the middle of the season and we still haven’t found it. But a team like Rapid City Christian is good and they have a great player in Olivia Kieffer. You can’t mess up assignments in three or four a row.”

Rapid City Christian, 7-3, returns to action Saturday in Spearfish when it takes on Newcastle, Wyo., at the Sacred Hoops Winter Classic. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.

The Scoopers, 2-7, are right back at it Thursday at Rapid City Central in a 6:30 p.m. matchup.

