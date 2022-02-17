Christian boys tough out win over Hill City

Erick Jorgensen’s go-ahead jump shot in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to cap off a 9-2 scoring run had Rapid City Christian nervous.

“We were sweating on the sideline,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Hill City came to play tonight.”

The Rangers, carrying a losing record onto Hart Ranch Thursday night, had gone tit-for-tat with the Comets, who held a 72% winning percentage and had beaten the likes of Red Cloud and threatened St. Thomas More, and pulled ahead, gunning for an upset.

Christian responded almost immediately, however, as Jackson DiBona came alive in the final frame, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers as the Comets surged ahead by seven. Missed free throws from Hill City only helped their cause, as Wilson Kieffer’s layup through contact off a steal and dish from Elijah Hoyt was the dagger in a 59-50 win in Region 8A boys basketball action.

“It took all we had to hold them off,” Courtney said. “I was really impressed with Hill City. Coach Laramie (Harvey) and his guys were prepared tonight. I thought they out-scrapped us most of the night, a lot of times they out-rebounded us, they beat us down the floor consistently tonight. They just worked extremely hard.”

DiBona finished with a team-high 15 points and added five rebounds and four assists for Christian (13-5), while Carson Glessbrenner picked up 10 points. Devin Buehler paced Hill City (7-11) with a game-high 16 points, while Kobe Main tallied 15 points and Jorgensen chipped in 10 points and six boards.

“We just had the will to win. We had to come together, get some defensive stops,” DiBona said. “I thought we really just came together when we needed to.”

Jorgensen raised eyebrows early when he notched the first five points for his squad for a one-point advantage. Willy Walther’s 3-point play ignited a 10-2 run as the Rangers upped the pace and started getting quick buckets in transition, taking a 17-13 advantage in the second quarter.

Hoyt evened things up with a corner 3, and Glassbrenner’s back-to-back field goals turned the lead back over to the Comets, who clung to a 24-22 advantage at halftime.

The two teams traded buckets in the third quarter as perimeter shooting amped up. Buehler hit a pair of 3s in the period, but both were answered by a putback from Avery Wipf and a 3 by Benson Kieffer.

Christian needed to go deeper into its bench than usual as 6-foot-2 forward Mitch Heidecker, an 11 rebounds per game senior, was inactive due to a family wedding. The Comets got help from sophomore Wilson Kieffer and freshman Julius Frog.

“We definitely missed (Heidecker), but I thought some guys stepped up,” Courtney said. “We had a lot of guys off our bench tonight who contributed, which is what we needed.”

Buehler’s third 3 of the evening and Jorgensen’s jumper to begin the fourth gave Hill City a 45-43 lead. Hoyt answered with a bucket off the glass and Jorgensen went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line, making the score 46-45, before Wilson Kieffer’s layup in transition gave way for DiBona, who sank a bucket and followed it up with his two 3s as Christian took a 55-48 advantage with 2:14 to play.

“I was glad I hit them,” DiBona said. “I’ve been struggling this year, so it felt good to knock down a few when we needed it.”

The Rangers gained a huge opportunity to cut into their newfound deficit as a shooting foul and subsequent technical foul gave them four free throws with 1:36 left. All four missed, however, but Walther was able to get a few back with a bucket on the returned possession.

Hill City ran down the floor again, trailing by five in the final minute, but Hoyt snagged a steal and hustled the other way, finding Wilson Kieffer for a layup through contact to seal the victory.

“If you hit some shots, they can’t get out in transition like that, and thankfully in the fourth we were able to hit some shots,” Courtney said. “Jackson DiBona stepped up and hit some big shots in the fourth, and we got some good ball movement against their press and got some buckets at key times.”

Rapid City Christian hosts Lead-Deadwood (1-17) Monday before traveling to Hot Springs for its regular season finale Feb. 25. The Comets sit in second place in the Region 8A standings.

Hill City, currently in sixth place, travels to St. Thomas More (17-2) Saturday before finishing its regular season slate at Custer (8-9) Monday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

