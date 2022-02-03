 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Christian Evers returned to Rush from AHL

  • 0
RushLogo21-22

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday afternoon that defenseman Christian Evers has been returned from his loan to the AHL San Jose Barracuda.

Evers appeared in one game for San Jose, making his AHL debut on Jan. 27. He returns to the Rush, where he has skated in 37 games and has 10 assists and a +6 plus/minus rating. The Waukee, Iowa native is in his first professional season out of the University of Vermont.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa, beginning on Friday night against the Mavericks. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News