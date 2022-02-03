Christian Evers returned to Rush from AHL

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday afternoon that defenseman Christian Evers has been returned from his loan to the AHL San Jose Barracuda.

Evers appeared in one game for San Jose, making his AHL debut on Jan. 27. He returns to the Rush, where he has skated in 37 games and has 10 assists and a +6 plus/minus rating. The Waukee, Iowa native is in his first professional season out of the University of Vermont.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa, beginning on Friday night against the Mavericks. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0