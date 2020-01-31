Christian girls edge Custer in OT

The two baskets made it a 46-42 game, and the Wildcats weren’t able to get the ball to the spots they wanted on the floor, primarily inside to center Kellyn Kortemeyer and forward Kelsey Herman.

“Christian came down and scored and made it a four-point game, and we were chasing two possessions instead of one,” Custer coach Mick Patzlaff said.

Both teams struggled to get the ball in the basket early in the contest.

Christian missed its first 10 shots before Kieffer scored with just under 3:42 minutes left in the first quarter. Custer, which took an early 2-0 lead on a Mallory Delmont basket 30 seconds into the game, had a scoring drought of its own that lasted four minutes.

The Comets got a lift at the end of a low-scoring first half when Abby Pierce hit a 3-pointer to send Christian into the halftime break up 16-13.

Custer trailed by seven points three different times in the third quarter, but Wildcat sophomore Josey Wahlstrom regularly got to the basket in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 90-second span to pull Custer back within 24-21 midway through the quarter.