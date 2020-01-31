Christian girls edge Custer in OT

Rapid City Christian ninth-grader Olivia Kieffer made two heady plays in overtime to lift the Comets to a 48-43 win over Custer in high school girls' basketball action Friday at Christian’s gymnasium.
The first came with 2-1/2 minutes to go in the extra session when Kieffer, who led all scorers with 30 points, tossed the inbounds pass off a Custer player. Kieffer retrieved the ball and laid it in for a basket and a 44-42 lead.
“We saw it when we scouted,” Christian coach A.J. Trennephl said of the play, “that she turned her back. We waited until overtime and called ‘cheek.’ Olivia put it on her back and grabbed it.”
A minute later, Kieffer found herself caught in a double team about 25 feet from the basket. Instead of trying to force her way through the two Wildcat players who were closing in on her, Kieffer dribbled back and threw a pass to teammate Sarah Burkhalter. Burkhalter dropped a perfect high-low bounce pass to Comet forward Ari Hendrickson for a crucial basket with 92 seconds to play.
“It was nothing that was planned,” Trennepohl said. “Olivia got trapped and she backs up, backs up, backs up.
“We’ve been talking to her about when she gets double teamed. To just spread it out, pass, one dribble hard, pass and finish. It’s just a simple play to make and then make the shot at the end.”
The two baskets made it a 46-42 game, and the Wildcats weren’t able to get the ball to the spots they wanted on the floor, primarily inside to center Kellyn Kortemeyer and forward Kelsey Herman.
You have free articles remaining.
“Christian came down and scored and made it a four-point game, and we were chasing two possessions instead of one,” Custer coach Mick Patzlaff said.
Both teams struggled to get the ball in the basket early in the contest.
Christian missed its first 10 shots before Kieffer scored with just under 3:42 minutes left in the first quarter. Custer, which took an early 2-0 lead on a Mallory Delmont basket 30 seconds into the game, had a scoring drought of its own that lasted four minutes.
The Comets got a lift at the end of a low-scoring first half when Abby Pierce hit a 3-pointer to send Christian into the halftime break up 16-13.
Custer trailed by seven points three different times in the third quarter, but Wildcat sophomore Josey Wahlstrom regularly got to the basket in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 90-second span to pull Custer back within 24-21 midway through the quarter.
Then Kortemeyer, who scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth frame, got going in the low post. Her 3-point play gave the Wildcats a 31-30 lead. She hit post-up baskets to push Custer ahead 38-37 with 3:08 to play.
A basket by Wahlstrom, who finished with a team-best 15 points, put the Wildcats up 42-40 with 1:41 to play, but Kieffer came right back down the floor and hit a driving bucket with 1:25 on the clock to tie the game at 42-all, which proved to be the basket that would lead to overtime.
“Credit to our girls and their toughness staying in the game,” Trennepohl said.
Christian (8-6) is back in action today, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. at Timber Lake. Custer (7-8) is off until Friday when the Wildcats host Hot Springs in a Black Hills Conference game, starting at 6 p.m.