Christian takes care of Lead-Deadwood in 8A first round behind Sam Fischer’s big day

Rapid City Christian handled Lead-Deadwood 72-38 on Tuesday night at Hart Ranch behind an impressive performance by Sam Fischer in the opening round of the Region 8A Tournament.

The win locked the No. 2 Comets (16-5) into a final-round matchup with No. 6 Hill City, as the winner advances to the Class A SoDak 16.

The Comets totaled four players in double figures and Fischer led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

“I guess I just got lucky and open looks came,” the junior said. “They had their hands down and I pushed it over them. It was a good game, so praise God for those open looks.”

The No. 7 Golddiggers never backed down despite a disadvantage in size, age and numbers. They forced 15 turnovers in the contest and hope to build around a young nucleus next season.

“All year this team has worked hard, and our record doesn’t reflect how we played,” head coach Travis Rogers said. “We play hard, but hats off to Rapid City Christian. They always have a heck of a program and they just outshot us.”

The Comets started slow and trailed 5-0 with 6 minutes and 37 seconds to play in the first quarter after turnovers on their opening two possessions. Head coach Kyle Courtney called a timeout and Christian quickly regained the lead on a 6-0 run and never gave it up.

“That’s not what we wanted coming out of the gate,” Courtney said. “Lead-Deadwood hit a couple of early shots, so we needed to get refocused and take care of the basketball.”

Elijah Hoyt, a big part of Christian’s success this season, missed the action on Tuesday due to sickness. Fischer helped fill the whole vacated by the 6-foot-5 junior with his ability to score from beyond the arc.

“Sam is a kid that has been able to come off the bench and provide us a spark at times,” Courtney said. “We were missing Elijah Hoyt because he was sick tonight, so for Sam to shoot the ball like that gave us a big spark and it was huge.”

Jackson DiBona added 11 points for the Comets, while Carson Glassbrenner and Benson Kieffer each added 10 points. Crew Rainey led the way for the Golddiggers with 11 points and three 3s.

After the sluggish start to the game, Christian finished the first quarter on an 7-2 run to take an 18-13 lead it never relinquished.

In the second quarter the teams traded baskets before the Comets took over. Christian mounted a 14-0 run over a 3:28 stretch, capped by a Glassbrenner hook shot that gave his team a 34-15 lead with 3:04 left in the period.

The Comets entered the halftime break with a 37-19 advantage after they held Lead-Deadwood to 3 of 12 shooting from the field in the quarter.

Christian connected on five 3-pointers in the third period and pushed its lead to 59-30 heading into the final frame.

It carried that momentum into the fourth quarter and mounted another scoring run that gave the Comets their largest lead of the game at 68-32 with 4:33 left in the contest as they cruised to the 34-point victory.

The Golddiggers shot 31.9% on 15 of 47 shooting. Christian finished 45.4% from the field on 25 of 55 shooting.

"We have to get our numbers up," Rogers said. "We are starting really low, so we will have the gym open all summer. We will have a lot of kids in the gym and our varsity crew will be playing all summer long."

Hill City upset No. 3 Belle Fourche 58-56 on Tuesday night to set up a rematch with Christian. The Rangers gave the Comets all they could handle on Feb. 17, despite falling 59-50.

Courtney wants a cleaner game from his team in the rematch against a squad that likes to run in transition, especially with Hoyt’s status in flux.

“We had a really good game with Hill City last time,” Courtney said. “It’s going to be a big game and it should be a good crowd from both teams. We are going to need to control their fast break, because they are quick and get down the floor. It would be nice to get off to a much better start than we did tonight. We can’t afford to get behind and be lethargic.”

The Comets host the Rangers (8-13) on Friday at Hart Ranch. Tipoff time is to be determined.

