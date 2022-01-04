 Skip to main content
Christmas crash claims second victim

st patrick fatal.jfif

The Rapid City Police Department on the scene of single vehicle fatal crash on Christmas Day that has now claimed two lives.

A second person has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on Christmas Day. 

Jade Fenhaus, 20, died Jan. 2. He was one of three occupants in an SUV when it crashed into a pole after leaving the roadway near the intersection E. Highway 44 and Center Street.

Another Rapid City man, 31-year-old Jamie Sayler, was also killed in the crash. Sayler was deceased upon arrival, according to the Rapid City Police Department. 

A third occupant was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital. 

The crash is under investigation and it is believed that alcohol and drugs are factors, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

