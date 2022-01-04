Christmas crash claims second victim

A second person has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

Jade Fenhaus, 20, died Jan. 2. He was one of three occupants in an SUV when it crashed into a pole after leaving the roadway near the intersection E. Highway 44 and Center Street.

Another Rapid City man, 31-year-old Jamie Sayler, was also killed in the crash. Sayler was deceased upon arrival, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

A third occupant was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation and it is believed that alcohol and drugs are factors, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

