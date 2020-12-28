 Skip to main content
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified as Rapid City man, no arrest yet
Christmas Eve homicide victim identified as Rapid City man, no arrest yet

The victim in the Rapid City Christmas Eve homicide has been identified but the shooting suspect has not yet been identified or arrested. 

The victim is Vernall Marshall, a 31-year-old from Rapid City, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. 

No one has been arrested "but we've got leads we're following that we believe will lead us to those involved in the shooting," Medina said Monday afternoon. 

Someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 to report that they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.

Marshall had multiple bullet wounds to his upper body, Medina said. 

Officers began providing aid but Marshall later died at the hospital, Hedrick said. 

Marshall is the 12th victim of a criminal homicide in Rapid City this year with nine of the victims being killed since August. At least one other death is being investigated as a possible homicide.​

This year is the highest number of Rapid City homicides since 2012, beating out the nine recorded in 2015, according to data from the police departmen​t. This year's spike is not part of an upward trend in killings, which have fluctuated between two and 12 between 2012 and 2020.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

