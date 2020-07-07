Christofferson pursuing Olympic bobsledding dreams

The first week in the training camp he worked with all rookies, those he said that didn't know anything about bobsledding. After that first week, there were 14 of them and then there were five that wanted to keep going with it.

"We were thrown in with some real athletes who knew everything about it," he said. "It was kind of like drinking from a fire hose trying to figure out everything and all of the nuances all of once, especially when you go to the track and are carrying sleds around. You just try to keep up. But after about three months there, you start getting it down and you start getting a little less nervous about it. You just really start realizing what it is all about."

Christofferson said at times it was an experience that he had to learn the hard way. Officials tried to get him to pilot the sled and that turned into a complete disaster.

"I was so terrible, I kept crashing and wrecking the sleds," he said. "I actually completely totaled a one-man bobsled trying to drive it. They didn't kick me out and they just said, 'Okay, we know you're not meant for that, just keep pushing them.'"