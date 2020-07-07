Christofferson pursuing Olympic bobsledding dreams

Up until about a year or so ago, the only thing that Martin Christofferson really knew about bobsledding was from watching the movie Cool Runnings.
Now, he is on the U.S. Olympic Developmental Team in the sport with his eyes on the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
"I just knew that you pushed a sled and you got in and you went to the bottom," Christofferson said. "When I started training with them (at the U.S. Olympics Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.), I started to figure out more about it, the fact that there are two-man teams, four-man teams, different spots to push from (one spot, two spot, three spot, four spot) and the guy on the back pulls the breaks, which is what I do."
Tuesday afternoon Christofferson signed an endorsement deal with Monument Health Sports Institute, joining fellow Rapid City Stevens graduate Tamara Gorman, a world-class triathlete. He started training at Monument Health in May.
Christofferson said that signing with Monument Health is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it gives him a place to train that is an actual sports performance center related to the one like the Olympics Training Center, and it gives him some financial support, particularly for traveling.
"To represent them simultaneously is such a perfect opportunity for me because I can actually have a job in these times and work on my craft at the same time," he said.
Christofferson said he got into bobsledding in the abnormal way, as college track and football athletes are often picked for the sport. But he didn't play sports in high school, he was just very passionate about training in general.
Last year while at the gym, he was told about the bobsled team by South Dakota School of Mines strength and conditioning coach Jacob Talcott, who he said has an eye for sports performance.
"When he saw me training, he said, 'I know you don't have any background in sports, you probably don't know the first thing about football,' which he was right, but he said, 'I could probably make it in bobsled if I just gave it a try.'" Christofferson said. "I was like, 'Okay I have nothing to lose, and I'm not doing anything now,' so I figured it would be perfect.
"It was kind of a leap of faith, I didn't expect much. But I went down to the combine and performed well enough that I actually got a spot on the developmental team, and it surprised me so much it made me want to keep going."
Christofferson tried out at the Olympic Training Center last July 12, and Aug. 7 he went to the Training Center to train for a week. He came back in November for his first official training camp, which was six weeks of sledding. After that, he was back-and-forth from the Training Center to the bobsled track at Park City, Utah. Eventually in February everything ended with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the uncertainly that came from it.
The first week in the training camp he worked with all rookies, those he said that didn't know anything about bobsledding. After that first week, there were 14 of them and then there were five that wanted to keep going with it.
"We were thrown in with some real athletes who knew everything about it," he said. "It was kind of like drinking from a fire hose trying to figure out everything and all of the nuances all of once, especially when you go to the track and are carrying sleds around. You just try to keep up. But after about three months there, you start getting it down and you start getting a little less nervous about it. You just really start realizing what it is all about."
Christofferson said at times it was an experience that he had to learn the hard way. Officials tried to get him to pilot the sled and that turned into a complete disaster.
"I was so terrible, I kept crashing and wrecking the sleds," he said. "I actually completely totaled a one-man bobsled trying to drive it. They didn't kick me out and they just said, 'Okay, we know you're not meant for that, just keep pushing them.'"
With his workouts at Monument on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he starts out with plyometrics, which include box jumps and step jumps to prime his system. He also goes into speed work, which is usually pushing a sled, or just sprinting on flat ground or something that is just fast.
On the other days he gets into heavy lifting, as well as the bench press and pull-ups.
Christofferson, at 6-foot-3, started training at 220 pounds and is now up to 235. He said they want him between 230 and 240 pounds. The weight is standardized between the crew and the sled. Added together, the total weight has to be a certain amount, so if that weight is on the crew, then they are pushing a lighter sled.
Mike Latour, Director of Musculoskeletal Care at Monument Health, said they are excited about Christofferson signing with them.
"He is just a great all-around kid. That's the best part, being able to help him meet his goals and achieve a once-in-a-lifetime dream," Latour said. "It has been fun observing the young kids here watching his workouts. They are in awe. He's special."
A 2018 Stevens graduate, Christofferson didn't compete in high school sports, but he had begun lifting weights on his own at the age of 14.
"I just wasn't interested. I especially didn't like the way they were trained, I thought I could do it better," he said. "I always did my own stuff and just trained for myself and my own sports performance."
Christofferson will train at Monument until he gets called back to Colorado Springs, likely in October. Although he said he will be back-and-forth between here and the Olympic Training Center, he'll do a majority of his workouts in Rapid City until goes back for sled work.
In the meantime, Olympic dreams will be his main focus from now until the 2022 Games, especially with no World Cup this year.
"My biggest goal is to just get to the Olympics and compete in any way I can," he said. "I know I have some competition, but it is definitely what I am looking at."
