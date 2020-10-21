Chubb finally playing like his pre-injury self

Not that he was making excuses for his failure to make an impact right away.

"I didn't say I was going to look at them as my preseason games but ... I just had to stop feeling sorry for myself after those first three games and tell myself I'm good, I put the work in, the knee is going to be fine, just go out there and play," Chubb said.

His personal pep talk worked.

Against the Jets, Chubb collected 2½ sacks, including a takedown of Sam Darnold on fourth-and-3 from the 50 with 2 minutes left and the Broncos clinging to a 30-28 lead.

He added a sack and his fourth career forced fumble Sunday in the Broncos' first win at New England since 2006.

"Yeah, I feel like my leg's back under me, and no, I don't feel like it's still on my mind. I'm just trying to go out there and make plays as much as I can," Chubb said. "And I feel like I can't do that if I'm over here thinking about how my knee feels every five seconds and feeling sorry for myself if it's not feeling 100%.

"I've been trying to be more of a leader, so I had to put it in the back of my head and do what's more important now and that's lead this team to get some more wins."