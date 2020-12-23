Chubb's comeback culminates with first Pro Bowl honor

"I went out there, gathered my teammates around me and we did it," Chubb added, growing emotional. "I got huge accolade, but it doesn't stop there. I want to keep going. This one is special. That's why I keep getting choked up. It's so special, man. I'm sorry."

Chubb collected 2½ sacks against the Jets, including a takedown of Sam Darnold on fourth-and-3 from the 50 with 2:00 left and the Broncos clinging to a 30-28 lead.

His comeback was officially under way, and it hit him this week when he was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

"It's huge being able to get the Pro Bowl nod after all the things I went through last year with the knee, the rehab, doubting myself and doubting my abilities," Chubb said.

And Chubb's looking forward to teaming with Miller for his own comeback next year.

"It would be crazy with the player he is, the energy he brings and the amount of attention from the offense he requires," Chubb said. "At the level I'm playing and the level the guys on the inside is playing, it would be hard to double-team one guy because you'll have to pick your poison. You'll have two guys on the edge that can do things and the guys up the middle that can do things. When he gets back, it's going to be crazy."