Church leaders ask Gov. Noem to implement statewide mask mandate

The letter is intended to be positive peer pressure to encourage Noem to join others in saying it’s time to mask up, Stevens said. On Monday, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 946 in South Dakota. Stevens said UCC knows the reservations have been hit especially hard, calling the COVID-19 data “dark and revealing.”

“The numbers are pointing out how clearly our friends in the Native American communities are bearing way more of a burden than the rest of the state. It’s our job to protect them by wearing masks in the whole state,” Stevens said.

The United Church of Christ is a smaller denomination that’s not known for speaking out on state and national issues as much as larger denominations do, Stevens said. However, the severity of COVID-19 prompted the Conference board to issue the mask mandate request.

Although Stevens said she can’t issue mask mandates even for UCC churches, “just because I can’t make you do it doesn’t mean I should be quiet. It is my job as a leader to use my voice,” she said. “I’m hopeful that other people will read this letter and add their letter too. It’s important for our voices to be heard.”

“We need to speak out loudly and clearly and collectively and use positive peer pressure for Gov. Noem to join us in our efforts,” Stevens said. “It requires people to speak up so other people will speak up, and that’s how change actually happens.”

