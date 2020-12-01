Church leaders ask Gov. Noem to implement statewide mask mandate

The South Dakota Conference United Church of Christ has issued a public plea for Gov. Kristi Noem to put a statewide mask mandate in place.
Citing a “shared, unanimous alarm at COVID-19 rates in South Dakota and in all of our neighboring states,” the Conference board of directors sent a letter directly to Noem and to media outlets, said Brigit Stevens, executive conference minister for the South Dakota United Church of Christ.
The board of directors expressed “heartbreak and frustration at the collective response of all of our leaders in all of the places that could be really helpful, particularly in our government. That’s why our letter asks for Gov. Noem’s partnership,” Stevens said Monday, the day the letter was released to media outlets.
“It’s our responsibility to care for one another and that adds to our sense of urgency at this point,” Stevens said.
The letter to Noem dated Nov. 25 cites biblical and medical grounds for a statewide mask mandate:
“Dear Governor Noem,
We, the South Dakota Conference United Church of Christ Board of Directors and Ministerial Staff, write to you with deep care and concern for our neighbors and communities. We ask for your partnership and leadership in helping to promote the health and well-being of all South Dakotans during this ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis. We ask you to use your power and authority as Governor to issue a state-wide mask mandate for all public spaces immediately.
Support Local Journalism
As Christians, the over 8,000 South Dakotan members of our 73 United Church of Christ congregations in the state, are led by the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew’s Gospel, clarifying for us that the greatest commandments for our lives are to love God with our whole being and to love our neighbors as ourselves. All other laws and commandments rest on these two as their foundation. Today, we love our neighbors by wearing face masks.
In this time of Covid-19, the current guidance from medical experts including the CDC and the South Dakota Department of Health, recommends wearing face masks as a mitigation tactic for community spread of the virus. Wearing a mask is an action of care for others, even more than for ourselves. It is the moral thing to do.
Governor Noem, we need your leadership. Please help us to better care for one another. Please, issue a face mask mandate for our state. It is the right and moral way to lead.”
In western South Dakota, United Church of Christ has two congregations in Rapid City – South Park UCC and First Congregational UCC – as well as congregations in Spearfish, Keystone, St. Onge, Belle Fourche, Hermosa and Custer. Another 13 UCC Native American congregations are located on South Dakota reservations. The South Dakota Conference is part of the Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota Conferences United Church of Christ, which has offices in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Des Moines, and the Conferences' staff serves all three states.
The letter is intended to be positive peer pressure to encourage Noem to join others in saying it’s time to mask up, Stevens said. On Monday, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 946 in South Dakota. Stevens said UCC knows the reservations have been hit especially hard, calling the COVID-19 data “dark and revealing.”
“The numbers are pointing out how clearly our friends in the Native American communities are bearing way more of a burden than the rest of the state. It’s our job to protect them by wearing masks in the whole state,” Stevens said.
The United Church of Christ is a smaller denomination that’s not known for speaking out on state and national issues as much as larger denominations do, Stevens said. However, the severity of COVID-19 prompted the Conference board to issue the mask mandate request.
Although Stevens said she can’t issue mask mandates even for UCC churches, “just because I can’t make you do it doesn’t mean I should be quiet. It is my job as a leader to use my voice,” she said. “I’m hopeful that other people will read this letter and add their letter too. It’s important for our voices to be heard.”
“We need to speak out loudly and clearly and collectively and use positive peer pressure for Gov. Noem to join us in our efforts,” Stevens said. “It requires people to speak up so other people will speak up, and that’s how change actually happens.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!