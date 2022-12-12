Cities prep for impact from major winter storm

This week's winter storm has several Black Hills area municipalities ready to battle with Mother Nature to take on the potential for dangerous road conditions.

As forecast models began to agree on timing and amounts — generally about three days out — the city of Rapid City started treating roads with a saltwater solution designed to work from the bottom up.

Rapid City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle said it’s a “win-win-win” for everyone.

“The cost savings to pre-treat [roads] is enormous,” he said. “It’s pennies on the dollar comparatively. It’s more environmentally friendly. It’s something we can do more proactive than reactive.”

Pfeifle addressed concerns about the timing of that application, saying it’s better to treat before the storm when it’s not too cold.

Once the storm hits, Rapid City's Street Department uses regular salt that is pre-wet with magnesium chloride as it comes off the truck.

“A windy event like this one can blow all the salt right off the street,” Pfeifle said. “You can lose up to 60% of your product if you don’t pre-wet it. That’s not doing anyone any good. It’s not safe; it’s not utilizing our product as efficiently as we need to.”

He said city crews also checked and double-checked equipment and do so year-round.

“Periodically during the summer months even you’ll see [salt trucks] driving up and down the road,” Pfeifle said. “The reason for that is so that we can keep everything moving; the mechanics continue to work on them [and] we continue to inspect them. We make sure our equipment is functioning as optimum so we can do the best job with what we’ve got.”

Pfeifle said crews will focus on emergency routes and main thoroughfares first, with staff members working 13- to 14-hour days in overlapping shifts, rotating in and out until they can get caught up.

It’s a similar plan in Sturgis. Public Works Director Rick Bush and his team were on standby ahead of the event.

“Our priority and focus for the first 24- to 48-hours of the storm event will be to keep the emergency and priority routes open for emergency services to be able to maneuver around town should the need arise,” he said.

Sturgis uses two, three-quarter-ton pickups, two maintainers and a snow plow alongside four motor graders, one wheel loader with snow blower, another blower and a liquid de-icer truck.

Bush reminded residents that in order for that equipment to be effective, vehicles need to be out of the way.

“When vehicles become stuck in the roadway, it is difficult, or in some instances makes it impossible, for us to get a neighborhood to plow,” he said.

Snowfall amounts won’t be the only concern as the storm pummels the area, bringing anywhere from 2 inches near Newcastle to 25 inches in Lead. With the National Weather Service forecasting 40- to 50-mile-per hour winds, visibility will be significantly reduced.

“We have a lot of concerns right now,” said Mike Carlson, the Rapid City area engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Carlson told the Journal on Monday that the storm is a state-wide issue, with every region joining a planning conference call ahead of the event. They’re anticipating interstate closures, especially in western South Dakota.

“Those are our best highways really,” he said. “If those close, the secondary highways are in as bad a shape. If we call the interstate, I would not go on a county road, I would not go on a highway because those roads are in worse shape, because we don’t have the shoulders or the width on there like we do on the interstate.”

There’s about 100 plows operating in the western region, which extends from the North Dakota to Nebraska state lines and the Wyoming state line to Cactus Flat. Carlson said they try to be out until at least 10 p.m., if not overnight.

“We’ll try to go overnight where we can from the Wyoming line down to Box Elder just to try to keep the interstate open,” he said. “If the visibility is such that we can’t safely operate our equipment, we’ll pull our equipment as well.”

Agencies providing storm and road updates include the National Weather Service in Rapid City and South Dakota 511.