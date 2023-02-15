After drafting a resolution asking the federal government to spare the historic Sioux Sanatorium building, the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee moved to table it at their Wednesday meeting.

The resolution, if it had made it through city council and the mayor, would have shown the city's support for preserving the building and keeping it from being destroyed. The resolution laid out the historical and community significance of the building and showed support for its preservation.

Known as "Sioux San" in the Rapid City community, the campus has a controversial and tragic past.

From it's construction in 1896 to 1933, it served as the Rapid City Indian School. During the Great Depression, the school site served briefly as a Civilian Conversation Corps camp.

In 1938, a portion of the school property was converted to the Sioux Sanatorium, a tuberculosis hospital, where many Indigenous people were sent to die.

In 1966, the Sioux Sanatorium was converted to an Indian Health Service (IHS) hospital, retaining its colloquial name in the community. The site adjacent to Sioux San now houses the Oyate Health Center in a new building.

The original building is slated for demolition by the federal government.

Council member Greg Strommen brought the resolution to the committee for consideration. He said the committee learned information in the 24 hours before the meeting that steered them to tabling the resolution.

He said the federal government has already hired a contractor for the demolition job and the cost of potential preservation is estimated at approximately $17 to $19 million.

Strommen said the Oyate Health Center expressed it did not want to divert funds from patient care to the preservation of the building.

"That was certainly never my intention to take away from the patient care mission of the Oyate Center," Strommen said, adding he also learned there's a plan for a garden memorial on the campus and use of outbuildings that could include things like a farmer's market and coffee shop.

"It is something that is a plan that is obviously much more well thought out than we had ever understood it to be. For that reason, even though there are still people that would love to see that building saved and repurposed, I don't think that it's feasible," Strommen said.