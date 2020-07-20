City Council considering pilot program to allow chickens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Council will continue the process of creating a program to allow residents to have hens in the city limits.

Council member Darla Drew brought the issue back to the council after several people she described as younger and concerned about food security due to the coronavirus brought it up to her. One of her arguments is that so many people have already started buying chickens that a local retailer was running low on supplies to build housing for them.

"I'm not trying to 'dis' code enforcement, but the chickens are already here," Drew said at Monday night's City Council meeting. "Many people purchased chickens during the pandemic. It's already here. Let's regulate it."

Council member John Roberts said even if the council were to approve hen ownership in city limits, many neighborhood covenants and homeowners associations prohibit them.

Pat Jones and Ritchie Nordstrom both said they had received about 40 comments about the issue and estimated that 65 percent of the people contacting them are in favor. Bill Evans and Roberts said they had more people against the issue contacting them.

The council received 15 online comments on the issue. Eleven were in favor of allowing hens inside the city limits, and four were opposed.