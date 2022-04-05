City Council gives final approval for $60-million downtown project

City Council member Darla Drew said the project approved Monday night would be a game changer for downtown Rapid City.

"It isn't the Taj Mahal and it doesn't have everything we might have wanted, but it will change our downtown for years to come," Drew said.

The process wasn't quick. It certainly wasn't easy. But after almost three years of negotiations, the Rapid City Council and Lloyd Companies have sealed the deal to begin work on the Block 5 project.

The Block 5 development is a $60-million, mixed-use development that will have 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces in a garage at the corner of St. Joseph Street and Sixth Street. It will be a 10-story building developed by Sioux Falls-based Lloyd Companies.

In a meeting with one council member calling the city's actions irresponsible, another saying he felt like he was sitting on a thumbtack and another saying the process was like playing cards with his in-laws, the council voted 9-1 to approve the project, a tax increment financing district and the transfer of the land for the project.

After the council completed all debate and voting on the four items required to finalize the entire deal, Mayor Steve Allender said he was proud of the governing body.

"It has been a long journey," the mayor said. "Some of you were here for the ups and downs - mostly downs - of Presidents Plaza. This project got off to a slow start with the pandemic but here we are. It's go time. We had overwhelming support from the council and I'm proud of the work you've done."

Council member Bill Evans was the only vote against all four items Monday night. He said he understands the project and appreciates Lloyd Companies, but he has had concerns from the beginning. Evans pointed out that the facility won't include an arts and entertainment venue as is typically required in the area, the council didn't have input on architects for the project and he doesn't believe the city should be giving land away in this market when many land prices in the area have doubled.

He also said it was irresponsible for the city not to have a professional appraisal done so that they knew exactly what they were giving away.

Mayor Allender said he didn't see it as giving away the land. He sees it as the city investing the land in the project.

"The Lloyd Company is partnering with the city on this project," Allender said. "This will be seen as the cornerstone of a new downtown for Rapid City."

The TIF agreement approved by the city council returns up to $8.75 million back to the developer. Jake Quasney of Lloyd Companies said if the city had decided to sell the land to the developers, they would have simply asked for a $10 million TIF agreement to cover those costs. By giving away the land, the city will be able to get the huge new project on the tax roles more quickly.

"This investment will pay for itself many times over," Allender said.

Council member Ron Weifenbach said trying to change the plans at this point in the project reminded him of playing cards with his in-laws.

"When you get this far into the game, you can't start trying to change the rules," he said.

Pat Jones said he was uncomfortable with some aspect of the deal.

"I know we will benefit from it, but I do have some concerns about giving the land away," Jones said. "Like sitting on a thumbtack - a little uncomfortable." Overall Jones was in favor of the project and voted to approve all four agenda items.

Weifenbach pointed out that since the city owns the land, no matter what value is assessed, the effect on the tax roles is zero dollars. When this project is complete and the TIF district is over an estimated $42 million of assessed value will be added.

"Lloyd has already planted themselves in the community," he said. "They gave One Heart $1,972 dollars recently in honor of their 50th anniversary. They will be a great addition to Rapid City."

Quasney said the company has no interest in delaying the project with current inflation rates. If they had their way, the project would have begun already. He said the current timeline is to finalize plans and permits and break ground this summer.

