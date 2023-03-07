Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender had to cast a tie-breaking vote Monday in favor of the City Council's resolution to oppose South Dakota's proposed social studies standards after the council split 5-5 on the non-binding measure.

The city will add their voice to a growing list of local entities that oppose the state Board of Education Standards' proposed guidance on social studies — including the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, the Rapid City Youth City Council and Elevate Rapid City. Of the comments received by the state so far, approximately 85% have been against the controversial standards.

Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones brought the council's resolution forward for discussion. He is a former teacher and school administrator.

Jones said while it is unusual for a city council to weigh-in on a matter of education, the proposed standards are out of line with the city's vision of economic and community development. He said the social studies standards are not really standards, but more like a "doctrine that removes critical thinking and exploration from teaching itself."

He said the city should join the school district in opposing the standards, even though their roles in government are usually separate. Because the city and school district are the two largest taxing entities, Jones said, it is appropriate for the two to come together on the issue.

"At a moment like this when something that's going to impact so many people of our community — kids, parents, grandparents, teachers, aunts, uncles, everyone who cares about the success of kids, when those things are on the table — it takes a village to raise a child," he said. "It's times like this where we all have to come together and say that this is wrong."

Fellow council members Bill Evans, Ritchie Nordstrom and Laura Armstrong also voiced support for the resolution as a way of continuing to grow Rapid City.

Jones' fellow Ward 1 Alderman Jesse Ham expressed reservations on approving the resolution in its presented form.

"I think we should mirror the school board's decision — and that is to propose a resolution in favor of consolidation of the social studies standards. That was their dialogue and I think that we should support that notion," Ham said. "So it may change the wording of what we say here. But I think we'd be in favor of consolidation of the social studies standards."

Prior to calling for a vote on the resolution, Allender provided comments on the nature of how the proposed social studies standards were developed. He said the standards were about "politics, not education." Allender pointed out that the standards were developed by an out-of-state entity — specifically the conservative, Christian-based Hillsdale College in Michigan. He said the way the standards were developed is causing division in the community and the state. That division, he said, is not good for the city or the city's residents.

"It's about the kind of division that politics brings into communities. I think this is a solution to the perceived — whether real or imagined — problem of teachers filling our kids' brains full of liberal ideas," Allender said. "And the reaction of the far-right, in this case, is to overcompensate with a bunch of standards taken from a Christian conservative university and try to counter all of these beliefs.

"All of this being done without coming into our classrooms and our communities to see what's being taught; without asking the thousands of professionals across the state what [it is] the students need."

This impacts the community and the city in a negative way, Allender said. He called the exclusion of South Dakota's teachers and education professionals in the discussion of the standards as "inappropriate and offensive."

When Allender called for the vote, the council split 5-5 on supporting the resolution. In the event of a tie, the mayor must cast the deciding vote. Allender voted to approve the resolution.

Jones, Evans, Nordstrom, Armstrong and Pat Roseland voted yes. Ham, Lance Lehmann, John Roberts, Jason Salamun and Greg Strommen voted no.

Ham was the only opposing council member who provided comment on why he voted no on the resolution.