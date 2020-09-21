City Hall a collection point for diapers

Mayor Steve Allender has proclaimed this week, September 21-25, as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City and encourages citizens to donate generously to diaper banks, diaper drives and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.
City officials remind the public to drop off diapers to community collection boxes, set up as part of Diaper Need Awareness Week.
For the fourth consecutive year, City Hall is again serving as a collection point. The public can drop off packaged, boxed children's diapers and diaper wipes to the collection box set up in the lobby of City Hall through Friday, October 2. Collection boxes are also set up through September at Monument Health and at Family Fare in Baken Park this week. Diapers can always be dropped off at Mommy's Closet, 111 New York Street.
Last year, nearly 3,500 diapers and wipes were donated by the public to the City Hall donation box.
Diaper need is defined as the condition of not having a sufficient supply of clean diapers to ensure infants and toddlers are clean, healthy and dry, and can adversely affect the health and welfare of infants, toddlers and their families.
The mayoral proclamation cites these national statistics:
- 1 in 3 American families experience diaper need at some time while their children are less than three years of age;
- 5 million children in the United States aged three or younger live in poor or low-income families;
- Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, toddlers about 8;
- Disposable diapers can cost $70 to $80 per month per baby;
- 57 percent of parents experiencing diaper need who rely on child care said they missed an average of four days of school or work in the past month because they don't have diapers;
- 48 percent of families delay changing a diaper to extend their supply in an effort to lessen economic hardships;
- Diapers cannot be purchased with food stamps or WIC vouchers;
- A monthly supply of diapers can cost as much as 6 percent of a full-time minimum wage worker's salary;
Rapid City's Mommy's Closet is one of three diaper banks in South Dakota that recognize the importance of diapers in helping provide economic stability for families and distribute diapers to disadvantaged families through 16 community partnerships. The three diaper banks distribute more than 500,000 diapers annually.
