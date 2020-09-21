City Hall a collection point for diapers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Allender has proclaimed this week, September 21-25, as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City and encourages citizens to donate generously to diaper banks, diaper drives and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.

City officials remind the public to drop off diapers to community collection boxes, set up as part of Diaper Need Awareness Week.

For the fourth consecutive year, City Hall is again serving as a collection point. The public can drop off packaged, boxed children's diapers and diaper wipes to the collection box set up in the lobby of City Hall through Friday, October 2. Collection boxes are also set up through September at Monument Health and at Family Fare in Baken Park this week. Diapers can always be dropped off at Mommy's Closet, 111 New York Street.

Last year, nearly 3,500 diapers and wipes were donated by the public to the City Hall donation box.

Diaper need is defined as the condition of not having a sufficient supply of clean diapers to ensure infants and toddlers are clean, healthy and dry, and can adversely affect the health and welfare of infants, toddlers and their families.

The mayoral proclamation cites these national statistics: