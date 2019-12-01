RAPID CITY—The City is declaring a downtown snow alert overnight tonight from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The public is advised to remove cars in the downtown core boundary area of Fifth Street to the east, Ninth Street to the west, Kansas City Street to the south and Omaha to the north, to avoid towing charges/fine/parking ticket. Vehicle owners should move their cars outside of this boundary area during the Alert period.
The downtown snow alert allows city crews and contractors to work to remove snow without facing obstacles from parked cars.
Downtown business owners are also advised to clear their sidewalks of snow today.