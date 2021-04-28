City makes case for creating parking operations manager position

The Rapid City Council discussed the creation of a new parking operations manager position in its working session on Wednesday.
The recommendation was brought forward by Mayor Steve Allender because the current approach to parking lots and systems is not efficient or sustainable. The City Attorney, City Finance, Public Works, and Rapid City Police departments all share management of city parking lots which the city says causes inefficiencies and expense.
The starting salary for the position ranges from $61,163 to $89,000 and be funded by the Parking Lot and Area fund, which receives revenue from parking leases, meter fees and fines.
City Councilman Bill Evans contested the proposed salary on the grounds that it’s higher than many salaries within the community.
“There’s too many people that are already upset about other benefits and everything and to think that they’re going to work their entire life and have somebody come in here and start at a salary that’s higher than they’ve earned after 30 or 40 years I think is ridiculous and I think it’s insulting to the citizens of this town,” he said.
Public Resources Director Nick Stroot defended the salary saying “the amount of responsibilities that we’re taking from finance, that we’re taking from public works, specifically our RTS division which does a lot of maintenance and stuff like that and of police officers that are doing the job is commiserate with what we’re asking them to do.”
Management partners are not being reimbursed from the parking lot and area funds and departments are unable to utilize involved employees for their originally intended duties, the city said.
The council also discussed a resolution to authorize the mayor and finance director to sign a resolution to enter into a facility licenses agreement with the Badlands Sabres Hockey Group.
The Badlands Sabres hockey group is a junior hockey league focusing on 18- to 21-year-old athletes.
“We noticed that there’s a big gap between Rushmore Thunder hockey and Rapid City Rush hockey and there was no pathway to kind of show these kids yes, you can go to college and continue playing hockey, too, and being an athlete in college,” said Brendon Hodge, one of the team owners.
Danny Battochio, another owner of the team, said the goal of the franchise is to grow hockey in Rapid City. They hope to provide opportunities to players in the area in the areas of both education and hockey.
As of now, the team is focusing on recruiting players and bringing the team in, said a third owner, Vern Burress. Next steps include hockey camps, finding host families, and looking for sponsorships.
The Sabres will play in the Frontier Division comprising South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The team will have 22 to 24 home games and 24 road games.
According to Doug Lowe, the recreation division manager for Rapid City, the team will bring anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 in direct revenue through concessions and ticket prices.
The lease is set for three years with a renewal set for three years after that. The schedule has been set so that hockey practices and games will not interfere with other events taking place at the ice arena.
The council also heard a resolution to authorize the placement of giving meters in the downtown area.
This resolution authorizes the mayor and city staff to work out the details of location, signage and total number of meters. It also authorizes installation of meters in the city right-of-way and on city-owned property, taking into account the total number of meters, pedestrian traffic volumes, safety, visibility and accessibility.
The resolution limits proceeds from giving meters to nonprofits and charities that serve the homeless or other vulnerable populations in an effort to encourage alternatives to giving money to panhandlers.
Councilman Evans brought forward two policy procedures that may influence the city and state.
In the Job Plan proposed by President Joe Biden, many alternative fuel corridors are proposed. These corridors create fuel stops for vehicles that do not use gasoline. South Dakota is one of the only states in the nation that does not benefit from this plan, which Evans said could drive tourists who use alternative vehicles away from the state.