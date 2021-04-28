City makes case for creating parking operations manager position

The Rapid City Council discussed the creation of a new parking operations manager position in its working session on Wednesday.

The recommendation was brought forward by Mayor Steve Allender because the current approach to parking lots and systems is not efficient or sustainable. The City Attorney, City Finance, Public Works, and Rapid City Police departments all share management of city parking lots which the city says causes inefficiencies and expense.

The starting salary for the position ranges from $61,163 to $89,000 and be funded by the Parking Lot and Area fund, which receives revenue from parking leases, meter fees and fines.

City Councilman Bill Evans contested the proposed salary on the grounds that it’s higher than many salaries within the community.

“There’s too many people that are already upset about other benefits and everything and to think that they’re going to work their entire life and have somebody come in here and start at a salary that’s higher than they’ve earned after 30 or 40 years I think is ridiculous and I think it’s insulting to the citizens of this town,” he said.