City officials share what makes them thankful

The Thanksgiving Day observance and celebration is an opportunity to come together with family and friends - either in person or virtually this year, to share great experiences and memories and to reflect on the reasons for giving thanks this holiday season.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, members of the Rapid City Council and some of the City's department directors share their thoughts as we approach the Thanksgiving Day holiday period. Collectively, the city officials share their best wishes to the community for a safe, enjoyable and memorable holiday season and that everyone has an opportunity to reflect on what they are most thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday
.
MAYOR STEVE ALLENDER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR? "I am thankful for family, friends and the many opportunities we have. We live in a wonderful part of the country, a wonderful part of the state and in a wonderful community. I am also thankful for the many dedicated City employees who spend much of their time, energy and talent providing service to others."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING? "Certainly, the day was always centered on food – the unusual type of food seen only once per year. As a kid, my favorite part of the meal was turkey dressing (stuffing for you southerners). In addition to dressing, I remember being virtually force-fed and told these other unusual foods were so good, and “just try it” was a common theme from my parents. Cranberry sauce? This gelatinized, gross can-shaped quivering mass on the table cannot be for human consumption, can it be? If it is so good, why haven’t we had it in the past 364 days? Overall, I survived and have good memories of Thanksgiving growing up."
RON WEIFENBACH
WARD ONE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I am most thankful for my relationship with God and all the people whom directly affect my life on a daily basis."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"Thanksgiving with my entire family and granddaughters."
PAT JONES
WARD ONE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I am most thankful for the health and well-being of my family, to have a job I enjoy going to each day, and the honor to serve on the City Council of the town I have always called home. Every time I step up on the dais, I get a few butterflies in my stomach, thinking about the great people who have been here before me, and how I hope I can make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"A special Thanksgiving memory for me would be when I was allowed to move from the "little kids table" up to the "grown-ups" table. My Aunt Zita had a small card table in her kitchen that all of the kids (cousins) had to sit at. When I was offered a seat at the big table, I took it. Everything looked and tasted better at that table, even though the food was the same!"
RITCHIE NORDSTROM
WARD TWO COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR? "What I'm most thankful for this year, is because of the awareness of the pandemic, I'm grateful for my health. I am also thankful that my daughter married a very good man this fall and warmly welcome the new son-in-law to the family."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING? "Carving my first turkey! In the years previous Thanksgiving was at my Parents home, followed by Thanksgiving in Japan, eventually getting Stateside. Turkey Day, I call it, has been good every year."
JASON SALAMUN
WARD THREE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
During these trying times, I’m particularly grateful for those who are serving on the front lines. May the Good Lord bless our military members, first responders, caregivers, and educators—as well as their families. I'm also thankful for the local businesses who keep our community moving forward. May we show our appreciation by making an intentional effort to shop local this holiday season and beyond.
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
One of my earliest memories is spending Thanksgiving Day at my Maw Maw and Paw Paw’s (that’s Texan for Grandma and Grandpa). I can still remember the smell of the southern feast being prepared by my Maw Maw as I sat on my Paw Paw’s lap watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I felt so warm and safe in that moment. It’s a simple memory, but that image and feeling has been pressed in my memory like a scene in a movie. Maw Maw and Paw Paw have since passed on, but I can’t help but think of them (and miss them) each Thanksgiving.
GREG STROMMEN
WARD THREE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I am most thankful that I have a Savior and the promise of heaven; that this life is temporary, and that I have good health, family, and friends to enjoy."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"Special memories are playing before dinner in all different kinds of weather and with all different kinds of people."
DARLA DREW
WARD FIVE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I grew up with festive, food-filled Thanksgiving holidays with lots of relatives. Some gatherings were smaller than others but always enjoyable. However, this Thursday, our table will include my husband Don and me. I was asked to write about my favorite Thanksgiving and it will be the one coming up. Why? My husband, children, grandchildren, relatives and close friends are COVID-free. My dad is in the hospital with COVID, but a very mild case. For this, I am the most thankful I have ever been at Thanksgiving.
My family will not be looking at our first Thanksgiving after losing a loved one to the Pandemic. And for that, I am very thankful.
I will never take a holiday for granted again; Thanksgiving or any other holiday. And although I can't have my family here for this Thanksgiving, it doesn't mean we cannot make the holiday special for another family. So we will give back, and for that, I am grateful too."
LAURA ARMSTRONG
WARD FIVE COUNCIL MEMBER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
Given we are in the middle of a pandemic, I am grateful for my health, optimism and sense of humor. We are in some very strange times and being surrounded by friends, family and colleagues with a positive, but realistic, attitude is essential.
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
One of my most favorite Thanksgiving memories was from when I was younger. My grandmother would spread newspaper out on the kitchen table and we would peel anywhere from 5-10 pounds of potatoes. I would work on my techniques as I watched with amazement of my grandmother's skill and dexterity (she would peel 5 to my one). I carry on that tradition with my own daughters who are amazed I can peel 5 potatoes to their one!
DON HEDRICK
RAPID CITY POLICE CHIEF
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I am thankful to work with such an amazing community; like any city, Rapid City has its own unique challenges, but I truly believe we are striving for a better future for all of our families Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for us to reflect on gratitude and I would encourage everyone to take stock of the things they are thankful for on this Holiday."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"When I was young, Grandma, my Mom, and Aunt used to make a huge meal on Thanksgiving and the extended family would pull together. We would play cards, connect/share stories, and talk about what we were thankful for. Football was usually on in the background and the kids would typically get scolded for “roughhousing” in the living room at some point (we broke a lamp once and that did not go over well).
KEN YOUNG
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"God, family and good health."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"I'll never forget my first Thanksgiving away from home when I was a young man in Sweden on a church mission. It really made me appreciate all other holidays I had had with my family, while staring longingly out the window into the grey, cold and lonely day. I ate a 'pig in the blanket' hot dog for my feast that day. I am so thankful that all my Thanksgivings since have been much better!"
PAULINE SUMPTION
CITY FINANCE DIRECTOR
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I'm most thankful for my faith, family and friends...and during this time, I should also add my health, and that of my loved ones."
PATRICK DAME
RAPID CITY REGIONAL AIRPORT MANAGER
THIS THANKSGIVING, WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR?
"I am most thankful for my family and the time I get to spend with them over the Holiday."
DO YOU HAVE A SPECIAL MEMORY OF THANKSGIVING?
"My most memorable: I always enjoy cooking Thanksgiving Dinner. It is an event at my house. I create a cooking timeline for all the dishes, so everything is done at the right time. The most memorable was the year I made a Turducken. By the time I was done stitching it all together, it was a huge bird! It was excellent!"
