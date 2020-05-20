City pays Haar's legal expenses after Modrick's expulsion from City Council

The Rapid City Council unanimously voted Monday to reimburse $17,762.07 in legal fees to Rapid City Regional Airport Board President Darren Haar following his defense against claims made by former Ward 1 City Councilor Lisa Modrick.
The City Council expelled Modrick from office March 10 on a code of conduct violation after she alleged Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, at a Dec. 10, 2019, private meeting. Westjet President Linda Rydstrom initiated an FBI report related to the alleged threat on Jan. 3 prior to a Jan. 6 meeting between Modrick, Mayor Steve Allender and others about the alleged threat.
However, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 meeting, unbeknownst to Modrick.
Allender completed an assessment of the reported threat against Modrick by Haar and wrote a Jan. 28 letter that stated Modrick's complaint did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting," and that the allegation is "an out-right fabrication."
Haar and his attorney, David Lust, filed the code of conduct complaint against Modrick on Feb. 6 and a public hearing on the matter was held March 10, where Modrick was removed from office by her fellow City Council members.
During an Airport Board meeting following Modrick's expulsion, Board Vice President Rod Pettigrew said he thought the city should pay for Haar's legal expenses.
City Attorney Joel Landeen drafted a settlement with Haar on May 15, where the city would agree to pay the legal expenses and the settlement agreement was approved Monday by City Council.
Allender said Wednesday that the settlement with Haar was the right thing to do.
"He incurred $17,000 in attorney fees while working for the city as an Airport Board chairperson and found himself in the middle of being accused of some very serious things, which required a legal defense," Allender said. "The council ultimately found in his favor, expelled the council member who was at the root of the accusations and so I think, appropriately then, took care of Mr. Haar's attorney fees."
The settlement will come from the city's liability fund, something that Allender said is a normal procedure in instances like this.
"There have been similar arrangements made with citizens for other occurrences in the past, so this is not the first of this type," Allender said.
