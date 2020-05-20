City pays Haar's legal expenses after Modrick's expulsion from City Council

During an Airport Board meeting following Modrick's expulsion, Board Vice President Rod Pettigrew said he thought the city should pay for Haar's legal expenses.

City Attorney Joel Landeen drafted a settlement with Haar on May 15, where the city would agree to pay the legal expenses and the settlement agreement was approved Monday by City Council.

Allender said Wednesday that the settlement with Haar was the right thing to do.

"He incurred $17,000 in attorney fees while working for the city as an Airport Board chairperson and found himself in the middle of being accused of some very serious things, which required a legal defense," Allender said. "The council ultimately found in his favor, expelled the council member who was at the root of the accusations and so I think, appropriately then, took care of Mr. Haar's attorney fees."

The settlement will come from the city's liability fund, something that Allender said is a normal procedure in instances like this.

"There have been similar arrangements made with citizens for other occurrences in the past, so this is not the first of this type," Allender said.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

