City services adjusted for Good Friday

RAPID CITY--All City administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday, affecting city transit and trash collection services.
Here is a schedule rundown of City offices and services this week.
- Rapid Transit Services including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride, will not be operating on Good Friday.
- The City Landfill will be closed Friday and open Saturday. City garbage collection will be adjusted during this Easter week with collection set a day earlier than scheduled beginning with Monday (today) and Tuesday's collection on Monday (today), Wednesday's collection on Tuesday, etc. All routes will be completed by Thursday afternoon. Residents are asked to leave their trash and recycling containers out until collected.
- The Rapid City Library will be open Friday and Saturday but closed Sunday.
- Rapid City Fire and Police Departments will have normal shift operations with administrative offices closed Good Friday.
- Rapid City Regional Airport's terminal and runway will be open and flights operating as scheduled. Check airlines for flight schedules.
