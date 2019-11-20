RAPID CITY--City offices will be closed next Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. The City Hall facility will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Hours of operation for other city facilities and services during Thanksgiving Week include:
- Solid Waste: The City's trash collection schedule will be altered during the holiday week. Normal trash collection on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday's collection is set for Wednesday, leave out until collected. The Landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
- Rapid Transit: Services will be suspended Thursday and Friday.
- Rapid City Public Libraries: Both locations of the Rapid City Public Library, the downtown library at 610 Quincy Street and the north library at 10 Van Buren Street, will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 and will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. With the extended school break, the downtown library will host Disney's Frozen Jr. Story Time with the Cherry Street Players next Tuesday from 9:30-10 a.m.
- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center: The facility will be closed Thursday and will open Friday at noon for Friday and weekend events.
- Roosevelt Swim Center: The Rapid City Swim Center is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will host open swim hours Monday through Friday (minus Thanksgiving Day) from 1-8:45 p.m. and will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Friday with no land or water fitness classes either day.
- Roosevelt Ice Arena: The facility will be closed Thanksgiving Day. With the extended school break, the facility will host public skate hours Thanksgiving Week from 2:45-5 p.m. this Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday (November 29) and 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday (November 30).
- Rapid City Regional Airport: The Airport will be open Thanksgiving with administrative offices closed both Thursday and Friday. The public is encouraged to check with the respective airlines for travel updates.
- Rapid City Police and Fire Departments: RCPD and RCFD will operate regular shifts Thanksgiving Day. Administrative offices for both departments will be closed Thursday and Friday.