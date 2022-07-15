City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

Rapid Transit System (RTS) is extending its suspension of the City View Trolley service until further notice. The extended suspension is due to a shortage of drivers for the 15-stop citywide tour service.

Earlier this week, RTS suspended rides for this week due to COVID and other illnesses.

“We are suspending the trolley until further notice due to staffing issues,” said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “This week’s status was affected by COVID and other illnesses and now we have staffing issues with no drivers available for the trolley. With our current numbers of drivers, we will continue to maintain our core transit operations with RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services.

“As for the suspension with the trolley tours, we will continue to assess the situation over the next few weeks.”

For more information, contact the Rapid Transit System at 394-6631.