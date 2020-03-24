Civic Center releases part-time employees, director says

There isn't much good news coming out of the coronavirus crisis sweeping America. If you are looking for good news, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is a bad place to start.

"The timing of this has been devastating for us," Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday.

Baltzer said March and April are two of the facility's best months of the year, and they have been hit hard with cancellations.

Baltzer said the civic center has had to release all part time staff and is stretching the handful of full-time staff pretty thin as they try to complete refunds, answer other box office questions and complete a thorough disinfecting program across the facility.

Based on his years of experience in the industry, Baltzer did point out a silver lining to the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday morning. He weathered the 9/11 attacks and the downturn that followed and also the economic crisis of 2008-2009. He saw a trend that he expects to continue when the fight against the coronavirus ends.

"Historically, sports and entertainment are the first industries hit by something like this," Baltzer said. "But we will also be among the first to recover. After going through this, when it is safe, people are going to want to get out and be entertained again."