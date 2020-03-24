Civic Center releases part-time employees, director says

There isn't much good news coming out of the coronavirus crisis sweeping America. If you are looking for good news, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is a bad place to start.
"The timing of this has been devastating for us," Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday.
Baltzer said March and April are two of the facility's best months of the year, and they have been hit hard with cancellations.
Baltzer said the civic center has had to release all part time staff and is stretching the handful of full-time staff pretty thin as they try to complete refunds, answer other box office questions and complete a thorough disinfecting program across the facility.
Based on his years of experience in the industry, Baltzer did point out a silver lining to the Civic Center Board of Directors on Tuesday morning. He weathered the 9/11 attacks and the downturn that followed and also the economic crisis of 2008-2009. He saw a trend that he expects to continue when the fight against the coronavirus ends.
"Historically, sports and entertainment are the first industries hit by something like this," Baltzer said. "But we will also be among the first to recover. After going through this, when it is safe, people are going to want to get out and be entertained again."
Baltzer said in the Black Hills and Rapid City specifically, the tourism and entertainment industry will be important in getting the economic engine rolling again.
"We will play a big part in helping the city recover from this," he said.
Rapid City Central Athletic Director Jordan Bauer is a liaison to the civic center board and he said the state athletic association hasn't given up on the state basketball tournaments that were to be held in Rapid City.
"They are saying maybe even in May or June," Bauer said. "They may not even have an entry fee or maybe the entry fees would be donations to relief efforts. But they really hate to have kids play an entire season and not compete for a championship."
With Gov. Kristi Noem's announcement Tuesday morning that classes will not meet again until at least May 1, South Dakota High School Activity Association Director Dan Swartos released a statement that said practices and other activities are cancelled as well.
"The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to decide on the 2020 spring sports schedule," he said. "As well as the suspended/postponed State Basketball, Visual Arts, region Music and All State Band."
Visit Rapid City's Julie Jensen said her group is still very active in trying to make sure people keep Rapid City and the Black Hills in their travel plans, but her group is careful not to tell anyone to come now. However, as soon as the threat has lessened, they will be ready to help.
Baltzer said so far the changes in society haven't hit the construction timeline on the new arena. He said one potential problem was with rebar for concrete work. He said the current rebar vendor is in Denver and a shutdown there could affect future shipments. Mortenson Construction may utilize some of the civic center's unused parking lots to take shipment of the entire load of rebar at one time so they don't have to deal with possible future interruptions.
