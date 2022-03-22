Clapham announces candidacy for School Board Area 6 seat

As the Rapid City PTA Council President, Jamie Clapham said she believes that a good education is a lifelong gift for every child in our district. She also believes strong public-school systems are the foundation of strong communities, which is why she is announcing her candidacy to represent Area 6 in the Rapid City Area School Board, a seat currently held by Amy Policky who is not seeking another term.

"I think it is important to be involved as a parent," Clapham said. In addition to leading the PTA, Clapham also volunteers every week at the Black Hawk Elementary School.

She was born and raised near Atlanta, Georgia. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Furman University and a Master of Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia.

In 2011, she married Eric Clapham and moved to his childhood home in the Black Hills, where they enjoy raising their family. Jamie is a physical therapist at Monument Health, and she and her family are members of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City where Jamie was an active part of their strategic planning committee. She and her husband have two children that attend Black Hawk Elementary.

Clapham's interest in her children's education comes from being surrounded by educators her entire life, including her father, sister, husband, and mother-in-law and father-in-law. These relationships have not only shown her the benefits of a strong public education system, but they’ve also allowed her to witness the many challenges facing school districts, educators, and students firsthand.

"People need to be heard and supported," Clapham said. "That doesn't happen often enough. You can't solve every problem immediately, but it helps when people know that you care about them and the problems they face."

Clapham said she believes a strong public school system provides stability and opportunity for not only students, but the entire Rapid City population. Quality public schools can lead to business growth, decreased incarceration rates, higher quality healthcare, and more resilient communities.

