Clarkson, Birnbaum named cross country All-Americans

Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson and Rapid City Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaun were named high school cross country All-Americans on Monday by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.
Clarkson broke the meet record at the Class A state cross country championship last month with a time of 15:27.13, winning the title by more than 40 seconds to finish off an undefeated season.
Birnbaun claimed the Class AA championship with a time of 15:48.64 and led a Raiders squad that won the team title with five runners placing in the Top 26.
Spearfish's Kennan Urdiales was given an honorable mention and Custer head coach Karen Karim was named Circle of Champions Coach of the Year.
All-Americans are listed below.
Girls
Alea Hardie, Sioux Falls O’Gorman; Ali Bainbridge, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Honorable mention - Libby Castelli, Sioux Falls O’Gorman; Ruth Pardy, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
Boys
Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche; Simeon Birnbaum – Rapid City Stevens; Honorable Mention - Kennan Urdiales, Spearfish; Josh Marton – Aberdeen Central
Circle of Champions Coach of the Year
Karen Karim, Custer
Members of the high school cross country academic All-State team were also released Monday.
To be named to this list an athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better and be nominated by their head coach.
Academic All-State members
Aberdeen Central – Ian Ahlberg, Jacob Angerhofer, Jordan Phillips, Sadie Struble, Haley Weber
Aberdeen Roncalli – Rose Gutenkauf, Halle Kuck, Elizabeth Rusdell
Andes Central/Dakota Christian – Sonya Hansum
Brandon Valley – Jeremiah Donahoe, Dakota Dutson, Kylie Foss, Riley Peyton, Tate Roberts, Jakson Santi, Brian Schneider, Rachel Spencer, Hannah Sprecher, Ben VanDeBerg
Brookings – Nick Diersen, Tessa Nelson, Ian Smith
Canistota – Connor Hutcheon, Kara Roshon
Centerville – Sophia Eide
Chamberlain – Samantha Peppel, Isabella Shepherd
Chester Area – Connor Bates
Clark/Willow Lake – Maggie Hovde, Gunnar Kvistad, Jordyn Maynard, Tjyler O’Neill, Grace Paulson
Dakota Valley – Ian Byington, Reed Donaldson, Lexie Klemme, Blake Schmiedt, Keaton Wright
Dell Rapids – Cariss Montgomery, Peyton Vanzee
Deuel – Tague Tvedt
Douglas – Colin Gholson, Rachel Johnson, Kayla Maquindang, Miles Mitchell, Joslyn Russell, Alexis Stolicker
Elk Point/Jefferson – Rosie Calamanco, Canon Kempf, Claire LeFerrier, Ella LeFerrier
Elkton – Charles Harming
Ethan/Parkston – Noah Mahoney, Lindsey Roth
Flandreau – Matthew Drietz, Austin Kulm, Reese Olinger, Liam Streitz
Florence/Henry – Ethan Paulson, Colton Schamber, Andrew Schroeder
Garretson – Sarah Welch
Gregory – Carson Klundt
Harrisburg – Benjamin Bruning, Anna Bushfield, Parker Fitzgerald, Esten Odney, Beatrice Okken, Justin Ptak, Soren Weng
Highmore/Harrold – Madeline Knox, Carter LaMont
Hitchcock/Tuare – Raymond Cole, Danielle Nowell
Ipswich – Taylor Thorson
James Valley Christian – Abby Kate Hamilton
Kimball/White Lake – Drew Ekstrum
Lennox – Rayann Hoppe, Alicia Rudd
Madison – Alex Collins, Kate Comes, Braeden Keller, Enoch Martin, Elijah Olson, Mallorie Schultz, Eeni Sims
Milbank – Nick Batchelor, Maiah Brown, Cade Howard, Will Karets, Savanna Osowski, Jack Sandvig
Miller – Alana Howard
Mitchell – Anna Driscoll
Mitchell Christian – Micah Frey, Liam Pospisil
Mobridge/Pollock – Byron Vetch
Northwestern – Jessica Boekelheide, Sam Groft, Justin Haven
Parker – Jevin Erickson, Macy Kippes, Alek Kuchta, Josie Leberman
Pierre – Blake Judson, Hayden Schaffer
Platte/Geddes – Collin Engebretson
Rapid City Stevens – Alex Otten, Alexandria Salazar, Hailey Uhre, Elise Unkeholz, Matthew Werner
Red Cloud – Cheree Ferguson
Sioux Falls Christian – Harris Adamson, Kade Bleyenburg, Daniel Colby, Nathan Koole, Alex Tousignant, Jacob Ban Hulzen, Derrek VanderLeest, Patrick Vogel
Sioux Falls Lincoln – Lila Batcheller, Peter Binstock, Ethan Boyens, Hannah Dumansky, Kadin Groen, Kasi Infield, Jaykob Knutson, Jordan Levesque
Sioux Falls Roosevelt – Ellie Breidenbach, Alex Brosnahan, Kathryn Kovalenko, Raina Weigelt
Sioux Falls Washington – Aaron Alberts, Alex Bittner, Gavin Lewis, Emma Maloney, Davis Shafer, Gabrielle Spain
Spearfish – Max Ensor, Halle Fjelland, Finn Hamilton, Will Williams
Sully Buttes – Griffin Petersen
Tea Area – Jace Rausch
Tri-State – Riley Ceroll
Warner – Dillon Browning, Abby Dunlavy
Watertown – Evan Halbe, Jay Remmers, Kristen Schulte, Allison Tesch
Webster – Connor Bauer
White River – Andrew Hoffman
Woonsocket – Trinity Boschee, Braxton Gentles