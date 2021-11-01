Clarkson, Birnbaum named cross country All-Americans

Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson and Rapid City Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaun were named high school cross country All-Americans on Monday by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.

Clarkson broke the meet record at the Class A state cross country championship last month with a time of 15:27.13, winning the title by more than 40 seconds to finish off an undefeated season.

Birnbaun claimed the Class AA championship with a time of 15:48.64 and led a Raiders squad that won the team title with five runners placing in the Top 26.

Spearfish's Kennan Urdiales was given an honorable mention and Custer head coach Karen Karim was named Circle of Champions Coach of the Year.

All-Americans are listed below.

Girls

Alea Hardie, Sioux Falls O’Gorman; Ali Bainbridge, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Honorable mention - Libby Castelli, Sioux Falls O’Gorman; Ruth Pardy, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Boys

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche; Simeon Birnbaum – Rapid City Stevens; Honorable Mention - Kennan Urdiales, Spearfish; Josh Marton – Aberdeen Central

Circle of Champions Coach of the Year

Karen Karim, Custer

Members of the high school cross country academic All-State team were also released Monday.

To be named to this list an athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better and be nominated by their head coach.

Academic All-State members

Aberdeen Central – Ian Ahlberg, Jacob Angerhofer, Jordan Phillips, Sadie Struble, Haley Weber

Aberdeen Roncalli – Rose Gutenkauf, Halle Kuck, Elizabeth Rusdell

Andes Central/Dakota Christian – Sonya Hansum

Brandon Valley – Jeremiah Donahoe, Dakota Dutson, Kylie Foss, Riley Peyton, Tate Roberts, Jakson Santi, Brian Schneider, Rachel Spencer, Hannah Sprecher, Ben VanDeBerg

Brookings – Nick Diersen, Tessa Nelson, Ian Smith

Canistota – Connor Hutcheon, Kara Roshon

Centerville – Sophia Eide

Chamberlain – Samantha Peppel, Isabella Shepherd

Chester Area – Connor Bates

Clark/Willow Lake – Maggie Hovde, Gunnar Kvistad, Jordyn Maynard, Tjyler O’Neill, Grace Paulson

Dakota Valley – Ian Byington, Reed Donaldson, Lexie Klemme, Blake Schmiedt, Keaton Wright

Dell Rapids – Cariss Montgomery, Peyton Vanzee

Deuel – Tague Tvedt

Douglas – Colin Gholson, Rachel Johnson, Kayla Maquindang, Miles Mitchell, Joslyn Russell, Alexis Stolicker

Elk Point/Jefferson – Rosie Calamanco, Canon Kempf, Claire LeFerrier, Ella LeFerrier

Elkton – Charles Harming

Ethan/Parkston – Noah Mahoney, Lindsey Roth

Flandreau – Matthew Drietz, Austin Kulm, Reese Olinger, Liam Streitz

Florence/Henry – Ethan Paulson, Colton Schamber, Andrew Schroeder

Garretson – Sarah Welch

Gregory – Carson Klundt

Harrisburg – Benjamin Bruning, Anna Bushfield, Parker Fitzgerald, Esten Odney, Beatrice Okken, Justin Ptak, Soren Weng

Highmore/Harrold – Madeline Knox, Carter LaMont

Hitchcock/Tuare – Raymond Cole, Danielle Nowell

Ipswich – Taylor Thorson

James Valley Christian – Abby Kate Hamilton

Kimball/White Lake – Drew Ekstrum

Lennox – Rayann Hoppe, Alicia Rudd

Madison – Alex Collins, Kate Comes, Braeden Keller, Enoch Martin, Elijah Olson, Mallorie Schultz, Eeni Sims

Milbank – Nick Batchelor, Maiah Brown, Cade Howard, Will Karets, Savanna Osowski, Jack Sandvig

Miller – Alana Howard

Mitchell – Anna Driscoll

Mitchell Christian – Micah Frey, Liam Pospisil

Mobridge/Pollock – Byron Vetch

Northwestern – Jessica Boekelheide, Sam Groft, Justin Haven

Parker – Jevin Erickson, Macy Kippes, Alek Kuchta, Josie Leberman

Pierre – Blake Judson, Hayden Schaffer

Platte/Geddes – Collin Engebretson

Rapid City Stevens – Alex Otten, Alexandria Salazar, Hailey Uhre, Elise Unkeholz, Matthew Werner

Red Cloud – Cheree Ferguson

Sioux Falls Christian – Harris Adamson, Kade Bleyenburg, Daniel Colby, Nathan Koole, Alex Tousignant, Jacob Ban Hulzen, Derrek VanderLeest, Patrick Vogel

Sioux Falls Lincoln – Lila Batcheller, Peter Binstock, Ethan Boyens, Hannah Dumansky, Kadin Groen, Kasi Infield, Jaykob Knutson, Jordan Levesque

Sioux Falls Roosevelt – Ellie Breidenbach, Alex Brosnahan, Kathryn Kovalenko, Raina Weigelt

Sioux Falls Washington – Aaron Alberts, Alex Bittner, Gavin Lewis, Emma Maloney, Davis Shafer, Gabrielle Spain

Spearfish – Max Ensor, Halle Fjelland, Finn Hamilton, Will Williams

Sully Buttes – Griffin Petersen

Tea Area – Jace Rausch

Tri-State – Riley Ceroll

Warner – Dillon Browning, Abby Dunlavy

Watertown – Evan Halbe, Jay Remmers, Kristen Schulte, Allison Tesch

Webster – Connor Bauer

White River – Andrew Hoffman

Woonsocket – Trinity Boschee, Braxton Gentles

