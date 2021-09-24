Clarkson blazes to RC Invitational win

“I was trying to change up my strategy a little more and try to stay back, and just watch instead of going out hard like I usually do,” Maddox said. “I think it worked well because I was able to see the competition and really hunt them down at the end.”

Maddox said that when she hit the final stretch run, all she thought about was finishing off the race.

“I’ve had a few races where I feel like I just didn’t give it my all,” she said. “That was my goal this time, just empty the tank and leave it all out there.”

Brionna Holso of Stevens placed third in 18:30.18, followed by Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish in 18:30.52 and Hailey Uhre of Stevens in 18:44.48.

Kadense Dooley of Custer finished sixth in 18:53.78, with her teammate, Ramsey Karim in seventh in 18:56.39. Abby Cutler of Hill City was eighth in 18:58.24, followed by Kinsey Evans of Chamberlain in 19:02.72 and Abby Newton of Sheridan in 19:09.55.

There were 132 runners in the girls’ varsity race.

Maddox said this was the first time she had competed in the Hart Ranch course as she didn’t race at state last season as a seventh-grader. It proved to be a good first race here in the Black Hills.