Clarkson stays the fastest with A title

SIOUX FALLS — Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson went into the Class A State Cross Country Championships with the top boys’ time in the entire state.

No pressure and no bad day for Clarkson and blazed pass his competition for a Class A state meet record time for his second title in three years Saturday at Yankton Trail Park.

Not only did Clarkson have the top time in the state, he finished undefeated for the season, winning with a time of 15 minutes, 27 seconds.

“I was really looking forward to state. I knew it was going to be a battle, probably the toughest race of the year so far,” Clarkson said. “I set a goal of going under 15 this year. I didn’t quite get that done, but I got the win anyway.”

As he has for much of the year, Clarkson went out fast an made the rest of the field try to catch him. Late in the race, he looked back, and they weren’t there.

At the final corner with about one-half mile to go, he knew that he had a shot of not only the win, but breaking the state meet record.

“I took a look around the corner and I really couldn’t see anyone, so I was thinking I didn’t have too much to worry about now,” he said. “I haven’t been in a kick for a while, so I just tried to push my way to the finish line and didn’t try to let off, just keep it fast.

“I really wanted to get everyone to try to go with me and I would try to break in the first mile. I guess it is my thing now. It is just my way of running, I guess.

Nick Batchelor of Milbank was a distant second in16:07.50, followed by a pair of Sioux Falls Christian runners, Daniel Colby and Isaac Develar. Miles Ellman of Custer was fifth in 16:41.69.

“Sawyer had just had an amazing season,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “He put in an amazing amount of work over the winter and the spring. Our entire team did amazing and I think five of our six runners PR’d today. I have high hopes for next year as well.”

Clarkson said that having the fastest time was actually the most worry because everyone is expecting him to go in there and win it with no problem. But people can have bad days.

“I could have had a bad day and Nick (Batchelor) could have a really good day,” he said. “I think anything can happen so you can be nervous about any race.”

Clarkson had a best time of 15:17 earlier this season, and even his time of 15:27 was among the best times in the state. Although the course was flat and conducive to fast times, it still was a bi windy.

“I just decided to try to go for the win instead. I think I’m going to NXR and Foot Locker, so I have a couple more chances to break 15,” he said.

It was more than a good bounce-back season for Clarkson, who admitted that he didn’t have as good of a sophomore campaign coming off of his state title as a freshman. He said he had some pressure after listening to people say he was going to win four in a row.

“My sophomore year wasn’t my best year, so I tried to use that to boost myself for track sophomore year and this year was probably the best year that I have ever had,” he said. “I’m happy about that, and it is all thanks to my coaches, Jeremy Elsom and Brittany (Clarkson), my mom. My mom showed me workouts and took me to the track in the winter even when we didn’t have practices, and Elsom motivated me and the entire team.”

He looks to now use his junior season to boost himself for a final big senior campaign.

“I think now I have to try to take it my senior year too obviously just keep on improving because I won’t want to max out my junior year and keep it going,” Clarkson said.

In the boys’ race, Sioux Falls Christian had just 26 points with three runners in the top six. Custer finished with 57 points, followed by Milbank with 69, Belle Fourche with 78 and Hill City with 113 points. Rapid City Christian was 10th with 164 points.

Also for Custer, Gage Grohs finished eighth, while Clarkson’s teammate, Aiden Voles was ninth. Luke Rupert of Hill City was 13th and Custer’s Preston Drew was 18th.

