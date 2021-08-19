Class 11B, 9-man previews

Season expectations : "After the school’s deepest playoff appearance in history last season, and some good playoff runs the past four seasons, our kids have high expectations once again. We’ve moved up to 9A which looks to be more competitive with 3 of the 4 semi-final 9B teams from a year ago joining the class, as well as three of the four 9A semi-final teams from a year ago all being put together in one class. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 9A is going to be stacked with some very good football teams this year so it should be exciting to see how it shakes out.

"We have a nice core of guys returning here at Kadoka, but we’ve also got some big shoes to fill with our four graduates from the 2020 season. We have some good young talent and will be a young team this year with only 2 seniors. I expect us to be competitive with everyone our schedule. The Western Great Plains Conference is one of the best around, and last season we had 6 teams playing in the quarter-finals playoffs throughout the 9-man classes. I would expect nothing less this year as the likes of Wall, Lyman, Philip, New Underwood, White River, and Jones County will all have tough kids and great coaches to contend with. New to our schedule this year is Faith and Herreid/Selby Area. Faith made a nice run again last year and they are a well-coached football team with hard-nosed kids. Herreid/Selby Area was on the other side of the bracket in the 9B semi’s last year, but came up short to eventual state 9B champs, Wolsey-Wessington in a well-played football game. Herreid/Selby Area brings back a ton of talent from that team, so I expect them to be one of the contenders in 9A this year as well.