Class 11B, 9-man previews

Class 11B
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Wayne Sullivan, 31st season.
Last season: 6-1 regular season, 1-1 in playoffs, lost to Mobridge.
Letterwinners or starters returning: Logan Hilt, Trey Gerrboldt, Kellen Weber, Layton Spratte, Ayden Harris, Matt Larson, Tyson Durham, Lee Neugebauer, Caden Peterson (transfer).
Season expectations: Continue the Cavalier way. Work hard, compete every play and play fast.
Area and state favorites: Area – Sturgis, Spearfish, Douglas, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs.
State: Winner, Bridgewater, Sioux Valley, Redfield, Elk-Point Jefferson, Aberdeen Roncalli.
Hot Springs Bison
Head coach: Ben Kramer
Last season: 1-7
Letterwinners or starters from last season: Brynn Thompson, 6-3, 210, QB/LB, Sr.; Landon Iverson , 5-6 165, RB/LB, Jr.; Preston Iverson, 5-6 155, Wr/DB , Jr.; Camron Maciejewski, 6-0, 180, RB/LB; Soph,; Dylan Webb, 6-3 180 , Jr.; Hunter Haines, 6-0, 180, OL/DL, Sr.; Logan Halls, 6-0, 275, OL/DL; Trace Deboer, 6-3 ,180 , WR/DB, Sr.; Caleb Rickenbach, 6-1, 190, OL/DL
Newcomers to watch: Warren Russell, 5-11, 160, WR/DB; Sr.; Garrett Rhoe, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Coaches quotes: Kramer said their biggest key is staying healthy. "We have a bit more depth than we did last year but with our numbers, we need to be able to rotate fresh guys in. I like our work ethic and experience. We return a huge portion of our team and hope that experience can carry us."
Teams to beat in area and state: St Thomas More is good year in and year out. Kramer said that Winner and Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan are the teams to beat in Class 11B.
Hill City Rangers
Head coach: Brett Eckert, fourth season.
Last season’s record: 2-6, no playoffs.
Starters or letterwinners returning: Tanner Davis FB/DL, Eli Isakson RB/LB, Cody Groven OL/DL, Kyle Groven OL/LB, Victor Alvarez OL/LB
Season expectations: "To get better day by day. We are very young still with only five active junior or seniors on our roster. This will be a good year to get some kids some competitive experience."
Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers
Head coach: Kyle Kooima, first season.
Last season: 2-6, lost in first round of playoffs.
Starters or letterwinners returning: QB/LB- Rocke Rainey- Sr
Rapid City Christian Comets
Head Coach: Nathan Long, first season.
Last season: 5-4 overall
Returning starters or letterwinners: Wyatt Batie, Jackson BiBona, Kurt Dringman, Sam Fisher, Mitch Heidecker, Hayden Kinnan, Hunter Lindberg, Christian Maseman, Simon Vander Vorst, Avery Wipf.
Season expectations: First year as head coach and moving up to 11 man football. Expect the seniors to lead on and off the field.
Bennett County Warriors
Head coach: DJ Toczek, first season.
Last season: 2-4
Returning starters or letterwinners: Five players returning.
Season expectations: "The season will have ups and downs as we have a heavy senior and freshman class."
Class 9AA
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Ryan Gimbel, third season.
Last season: 3-4, lost in the first round of playoffs.
Starters or letterwinners returning: Hank Kraft, RB; Kendrick Martin, QB; Jayce Lawrence, RB; Sawyer Holzer, OL; Caleb Quinn, C; AJ Lindkzov, OL’ Dixon Booth, WR.
Season expectations: “Our expectations are the highest they have ever been. We return seven to eight starters on both sides of the ball, with talented young athletes able to step in. Our goal is to win every week, one game at a time. With our best effort and staying healthy, we want to see what kind of run we can make.”
Area and state favorites: In 9AA: Platte-Geddes (returning state champs), Canistota (returning 9A state champs), Timber Lake, Stanley County.
Area: Herried Selby, Harding County, Ipswich.
Class 9A
Kadoka Area Kougars
Head coach: Chad Eisenbraun, 19th season
Last season: 9-2, lost in 9B semi-finals.
Returning starters or letterwinners: Dawson Reckling, TE/S; Reece Ohrtman, FB/DT; Layne Palmer, TE/LB; Tyus Williams, RB/LB; Ian VanderMay, G/DE.
Season expectations: "After the school’s deepest playoff appearance in history last season, and some good playoff runs the past four seasons, our kids have high expectations once again. We’ve moved up to 9A which looks to be more competitive with 3 of the 4 semi-final 9B teams from a year ago joining the class, as well as three of the four 9A semi-final teams from a year ago all being put together in one class. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 9A is going to be stacked with some very good football teams this year so it should be exciting to see how it shakes out.
"We have a nice core of guys returning here at Kadoka, but we’ve also got some big shoes to fill with our four graduates from the 2020 season. We have some good young talent and will be a young team this year with only 2 seniors. I expect us to be competitive with everyone our schedule. The Western Great Plains Conference is one of the best around, and last season we had 6 teams playing in the quarter-finals playoffs throughout the 9-man classes. I would expect nothing less this year as the likes of Wall, Lyman, Philip, New Underwood, White River, and Jones County will all have tough kids and great coaches to contend with. New to our schedule this year is Faith and Herreid/Selby Area. Faith made a nice run again last year and they are a well-coached football team with hard-nosed kids. Herreid/Selby Area was on the other side of the bracket in the 9B semi’s last year, but came up short to eventual state 9B champs, Wolsey-Wessington in a well-played football game. Herreid/Selby Area brings back a ton of talent from that team, so I expect them to be one of the contenders in 9A this year as well.
"Overall, we are excited for the challenges ahead this season, and the kids are hungry to get back out under the Friday night lights after being so close to a Dome experience last year. They’ve gotten that winning taste in their mouth and they have continued to learn what it takes to be successful. We’ve been working hard throughout the summer and the beginning of the season to get the 2021 team ready for the challenges ahead and we look forward to the opportunities this season holds."
Season expectations: "I expect us to compete in each game. We’re focused on one game at a time and doing the little things right.
Philip Scotties
Head coach: Chandlier Sudbeck, third season.
Last season: 7-3, second round playoff loss.
Returning starters or letterwinners: One returning starter.
Season expectations: "We have potential to have another great season with a lot of young talent coming up, filling spots from our big graduating class last year."
Wall Eagles
Head coach: Lex Heathershaw, fifth season.
Last season: 7-0 regular season, 3-1 on playoffs
Returning starters or letterwinners: Kohl Sandal, OL/DL; Reid Hansen, TE/DE; Cedar Amiotte, WR/LB; Blair Blasius, LB/K/TE; Rylan McDonnell, WR/DB; Norman Livermont, DE/OL; Burk Blasius, QB/LB; Brodi Sundall, FS/RB.
Season expectations: "Carry a chip on our shoulder and play with purpose. We have a goal to win a state title this year. Our expectations are to take it week by week and get better every day in practice. We feel we return some crucial pieces from last year and have some guys that have really gotten better throughout the summer that will be able to step up for us this season."
Area and state favorites: "The Western Great Plains Conference was very competitive last year. We expect that to be much of the same this season. Kadoka was a semi-final team and returns some nice pieces. Lyman was tough last season and should be again.
"Harding County is not in our conference but will be a team to watch. We will face them in our second game at home."
Class 9B
Harding County/Bison Ranchers
Head coach: Jay Wammen, 12 seasons.
Last season: 4-4
Returning Starters or letterwinners: Starters: Kelby Hett, QB; Cayden Floyd, RB/LB: Keegan Hett, WR/S; Grey Gilbert, G/DT; Dawson Kautzman, RB/LB; Cody Barnett, C/DT; Gage Gilbert, TE/LB.
Returning Depth: Cade Costello, Braden Routier, Brennan Glines, Clancy Adolph, Slate Page
Newcomers: Cade Martian, Navarre Head, Wyatt Head, Logen Rolph
Season expectations: We have set very high team goals and will look to compete for an LCM Title and make a deep playoff run this season. We have a solid group of returning starters and a great mix of newcomers and incoming freshman.
Area and state favorites: "9-Man West River: Timber Lake, Wall and Lemmon will be very tough teams on our schedule."
Top teams in 9B: Faulkton, Harding County, DRSM, Corsica/Stickney, Alcester-Hudson, Potter County, Sully Buttes.
Jones County Coyotes
Head coach: Jade Konst, second season.
Last season: 3-5 regular season, 0-1 in playoffs
Returning starters or letterwinners: Slade Benedict, RB/DB; Dylan Fuoss, C/DT; Tanner Willert, G/DT; Rudy Edwards, OE/DE.
Season expectations: "With this being our first year out of the coop and back as the Jones County Coyotes, my biggest goal is to start a program these young men are proud to be a part of. My expectations are always high, we don’t have the best numbers but if we can stay healthy we should have a good year."
Area and state favorites: "I think there is going to be a lot of good teams this year, Wall and Lyman County are a couple of the teams I expect to have a lot of success this year."
Editor's note: If your 11B or 9-man team didn't make this preview, no one from the school returned the questionnaire to the Journal.