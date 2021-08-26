Class A, AA, AAA Area Capsule Previews

Class 11AAA
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach: Neal Cruce, second season.
Last season: 1-6
Returning starters: OL/DL - Trent Farren, Drew Solinsky, Dawson Miller, David Miller; RB- Lane Darrow.
Coach expectations: “We expect to be more efficient and better prepared now that we have had a complete off-season. We expect to be more competitive and more physical. We are a very young team with not many returning starters. So we need to get these guys comfortable on the field.”
Favorites: Harrisburg, BV, and Jefferson
Class 11AA
Douglas Patriots
Head coach: Dan Maciejczak
Last season: 1-7
Returning starters: OL/DE, Jason Maciejczak; FB/DB, Devyn Born; TE, Wyatt Pettyjohn; RB/RB, Payton DeWitt; WR, Tucker Paris; DL, Luke Schacher.
Coach’s comments: “We are replacing 13 seniors and most of them played on both sides of the ball. We are excited about our young talent that is working hard to become starters. I feel like these kids are working hard and are ready to become starters. We will need them to step up and play both sides of the ball and become leaders by example.”
Teams to beat in area and state: “Pierre has won four state titles and has to be a heavy favorite for this upcoming season. I feel like our toughest opponent will be us. We need to stop turning over the ball and finishing plays to work towards a great season.”
Sturgis Scoopers
Head coach: Chris Koletzky
Last season: 5-4, lost in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters: QB, Owen Cass; SS, Tanner Ortlieb; CB, Gavin Smith; LB, Gunner Rohloff; OLB, Konner Berndt; FS, Braden Temple; OT, Slade Keierleber; OT, Zane Heller; G/ILB, Reese Jacobs; DT, Zak Juelfs; C, Buck Fickbohm; T/DT, Bradley Williams.
Coach’s comments: “We will need to replace a lot of productivity on offense from last year’s squad. We have an established QB in Owen Cass that we are very excited about. Putting enough weapons around Owen and being productive will be an emphasis early on in the season. Our offensive line has worked hard this summer and looks to be a strong point of our team heading into the season. On defense, we will have to eliminate the big plays and become a team that emphasizes tackling, turnovers and pursuit. How we improve on our technique and responsibilities will be a big factor in whether we can improve on defense this year.
Spearfish Spartans
Head coach: Dalton Wademan, second season
Last season: 0-9
Starters or letterwinners returning: Peyton Millis, Jaden Guthmiller, Brayden Delahoyde, Brady Hartwig, Seth Hamilton, Carter Lyon, Caden Langenfeld, Matt Marrs, Isaiah Lahoe, Aiden Haught, John Jeffery
Season expectations: “We expect to win football games this year. We have a good group of young guys that got a lot of experience last year with a good group of ten seniors that will lead this team. We have upper classmen now that we don't have to ask freshmen to go up against juniors and seniors. We want to outwork our opponents in everything we do and win football games. Be a small detailed oriented team and each player do their job.”
Area and state favorites:
Black Hills Conference favorite: Sturgis and Spearfish
Class AA: Pierre, Brookings, Yankton
Class 11A
Custer Wildcats
Head coach: David Williams, third season.
Last season: 4-4
Starters or letterwinners returning: Gage Tennyson, Dossen Elmore, Chance Jolley-Harsh, Mikael Grace, Tony Plaisted, Zayne Severn, Quade Parker, Bradley Immormino
Season expectations: 5-4
Area and state favorites: Madison, Canton
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Scott Slotten, eighth season.
Last season: 3-5.
Returning starters: QB, Anthony Budmayr, TE/LB, Aidan McCarty, T/DE, Brooks Clooten, G/NT, Dagan Burns, G Gunnar Geib, T Ryan Evans; LB, Jayden Sechser; LB, Gabe Heck; DB, Dalton Davis.
Season expectations: “This season starts with a tough schedule. Our boys will be tested with some of the best teams right away. We have some depth in the backfield that can help us stay fresh, but we will go as our veteran offensive line succeeds. We need them to make great strides in the run and passing game. Defensively, we return a lot and can fly around and make plays. We will need to contain the edge better to prevent big plays. This team has good chemistry and camaraderie. I look for the Broncs to compete and be playing their best football come the end of the season.”
Area favorite: “STM is always the favorite until they get knocked off, but I think Sturgis is up there too.”
State Class A favorite: Madison, Dell Rapids, Canton.