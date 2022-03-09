CLASS A GIRLS STATE PREVIEW: Newcomer Lakota Tech faces powerhouse STM in first round

The Lakota Tech girls basketball team is surging.

The Tatanka have won 15 straight games, have just one loss on their record this season and are averaging a state-leading 72.1 points per game, beating opponents by average margin of 32.1.

It makes sense, then, that head coach Laura Big Crow is doing nothing particularly different to get ready for the Class A State Tournament.

“It’s going to be the same way we’ve prepared all year. We’re excited, obviously, to be at the state tournament. We're happy, we’re going to enjoy it, but we’re still not done yet,” Big Crow said. “We’re really hungry for a state championship, and that’s what we’re working for this weekend.”

Lakota Tech (20-1), participating in the program’s first-ever state tournament, enters the Class A draw as the No. 4 seed and will face perennial State contender St. Thomas More (19-3), the No. 5 seed, at 12:45 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

The Cavaliers come in seeded lower than they have been in recent memory, but after a battle-testing regular season slate and their experience as a travel-heavy team, head coach Brandon Kandolin isn’t disappointed.

“It’s been official that not only have I been around but some of these girls have been there and they understand the work that it takes, and maybe the different mindset that has to take place, but overall that experience will help with any bad part of it,” he said. “When it comes down to it, we’ve traveled enough throughout the year, played in a lot of different gyms, that this is no different.”

Conversely to Lakota Tech’s inaugural state tournament berth, St. Thomas More has been a regular at the event for years, last winning the championship in 2018. Still, slowing down the Tatanka’s momentum will be key for the Cavaliers, who lead Class A with 33.8 points allowed per game.

“That’s one that’s certainly got us to where we are, is the defensive end. That’s something you can control without a lot of effort,” said Kandolin, whose squad relied on defense in a 39-36 win over Vermillion in the SoDak 16. “The offensive end is where we do that. We’ll have to make sure, especially in this first game, that we take advantage of every possession.”

No. 1 Wagner (21-1) vs. No. 8 Red Cloud (20-2)

The top-seeded Red Raiders squeaked past Winner 36-33 in the SoDak 16 last week, revealing some vulnerabilities heading into State.

Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama said his squad, despite being the No. 8 seed, can play with them, but that they can play with any team as well.

“We feel like we can compete with anybody. We feel like we can compete with the No. 1 see through No. 7,” Rama said. “You can’t ever judge what happens in one game, but we do feel we’re ready to compete in that field and that we belong in that field.”

Wagner averages 56.6 points per game, good for 13th in Class A, while sporting the third best defense with 35.8 points allowed per contest. Red Cloud has the second best offense, averaging 68.4 points per game, while surrendering 37.

After earning a state tournament berth in 2020 before the event was canceled due to COVID-19, then not having a season last year because of the Pine Ridge’s Reservation’s closure, the Lady

Crusaders are the only girls team to reach state again after not playing last season.

“I really had to rethink how I thought about basketball and think about the kids and taking things for granted,” Rama said. “So at this point we’re just happy to be playing, we’re happy that the kids are healthy and we’re just going to do the best that we can.”

Wagner and Red Cloud tip off at 11 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

No. 2 West Central (21-2) vs. No. 7 Dakota Valley (19-4)

The Trojans are into State after an upset loss to Tri-Valley in the Region 3A final last year. They average 62.2 points per game, good for third in Class A, while allowing 40.7.

The Panthers lost in the first round of the state tournament last year. They average 60.9 points per game and allow 48.1

West Central and Dakota Valley tip off at 5 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

No. 3 Hamlin (21-2) vs. No. 6 Sioux Falls Christian

Last year’s state tournament runner-up, Hamlin average 58.3 points per game on offense against 35.2 allowed on defense.

SF Christian comes in with 55.6 points per game on offense, and 38.8 per contest on defense.

Hamlin and Sioux Falls Christian tip off at 6:45 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

