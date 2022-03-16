Class A State preview: STM looks to snap 10-year title drought, enters tournament with top defense

Last year, The St. Thomas More boys basketball team drew a tough opening-round opponent in the Class A State Tournament, losing to eventual champion Sioux Falls Christian. They responded by winning the consolation bracket.

The year before that, the Cavaliers were the top-seeded team at State, and favored to win it all, but COVID-19 shut down the event before it could begin.

Despite its decade-long title drought, STM has caught some tough breaks in recent memory, and knows how tough it is to win a championship.

“We understand the difficulty of winning it, based on the fact it’s very difficult just to get to the tournament,” head coach David Hollenbeck said. “You have to be healthy, you have to have some luck go your way.”

The Cavaliers have been a perennial state tournament participant during Hollenbeck’s 26-year tenure, reaching the event 15 times over the past two decades and fourth in a row, claiming championships in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012. This year’s squad has been able to earn a 20-2 record and grab the No. 2 seed, poised to reach the title game with a roster that has been around for those tough breaks.

“That sticks in the minds of the guys who played last year,” Hollenbeck said. “I just hope we can get a little bit better start this weekend and get some confidence going, and hopefully some momentum.”

Senior Cade Kandolin and junior Caleb Hollenbeck have guided St. Thomas More this season, serving as the only members averaging double-digit points per game, but the team defense is what has put the Cavaliers in the position they’re in. They’ve allowed the fewest points per game in Class A at 36.1, and are the only ones keeping opponents below 40 a contest.

Their offense, meanwhile, at 58 points per game puts them at 24th, and slow starts this season are an area of concern.

“Defense is a big part of what we do here at St. Thomas More,” Hollenbeck said. “We really put a lot of emphasis on defense, and that’s a really important aspect of winning a state title, but we’re also going to have to find ways to put the ball in the basket.”

Should the top two seeds reach Saturday’s state championship game, it would serve as a rematch of a Jan. 22 meeting when STM was edged by Dakota Valley 48-46 for one of its two losses this season. Dakota Valley is also a perfect 23-0 entering the tournament.

But the Cavaliers will first have to get through No. 7 Lakota Tech in the first round, a 16-5 squad in their first-ever state tournament. The Tatanka can score at a high rate, ranked third with 68.5 points per game, and is equipped with several well-shooting guards, as well as their rock on the inside in 6-foot-6 Triston LeBeau, who was both size under the basket and soft touch at the free-throw line.

“It’s a very tough matchup for us, and when you have that combination of inside and outside, that’s really hard to guard,” Hollenbeck said. “So it’s definitely going to challenge our defense.”

St. Thomas More might also have to get through No. 2 Winner in the semifinals, which at 22-1 has the second best defense at 40 points allowed per game.

“We have to be ready to play, there’s no doubt about it. You have to put 32 minutes together,” Hollenbeck said. “The teams that end up advancing are the teams that can put the most minutes together out of that 32, and that’s what we’re going to have to do from the get go.”

STM and Lakota Tech tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit Arena.

No. 2 Winner (22-1) vs. No. 6 Sioux Valley (18-5)

The Warriors have tournament experience under the belts, returning to State after finishing eighth last year. But they’re also improved from last season’s 20-5 record, turning out a one-loss season and grabbing the No. 2 seed.

They have the second best defense in Class A, trailing only St. Thomas More with 40 points allowed per game, while averaging 60.5 points on offense, good for 18th.

The Cossacks reached the title game last season and are back in State for the third straight year. All five of their losses came against teams who are in the state tournament in both Class A and B. They’re averaging 63.4 points per game on offense, putting them ninth in the class, and 50 points on defense, putting them 14th.

Winner at Sioux Falls tip off at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Summit Arena.

No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (14-9)

This is by no means an easy win for the Panthers. Among all 23 of their victories this season, only two were decided by less than 10 points and one of those came against the Chargers, who enter the tournament as the defending state champions.

Dakota Valley is one of only two teams in South Dakota, among both boys and girls squads, who are coming into State with undefeated records. It is the only team in Class A averaging more than 70 points per game on offense, and is one of only three teams beating opponents by an average of more that 20, joining St. Thomas More and Winner. Its leading scorer, junior Isaac Bruins, has put up more than 20 points a contest this season.

Sioux Falls Christian has faced both O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Jefferson this season, two Class AA schools, and beat Jefferson by 11 points back in January. The Chargers average 60.9 points per game, good for 17th in the class, and have allowed 55.4.

Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian tip off at Noon Thursday at Summit Arena.

No. 4 Flandreau (19-3) vs. No. 5 Groton Area (20-3)

The Fliers have the eighth best offense in Class A, averaging 63.5 points per game, while allowing 46.9, which is also good for eight best.

With 61.7 points per game, the Tigers have the 16th best offense, while 43.2 points surrendered per contest is third best, trailing only St. Thomas More and Winner.

Flandreau and Groton Area tip off at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Summit Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.