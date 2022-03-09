CLASS AA GIRLS STATE PREVIEW: Central and Stevens to face off a final time in blockbuster first round

Two Rapid City teams, rival schools, are squaring off in a rubber match in the first round of a state tournament being held in Rapid City.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

At the forefront of Thursday’s opening-round games of the girls basketball Class AA State Tournament is the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central, which split its regular season matchups.

The Cobblers came away with a 43-39 upset road win in a rare December meeting at Carold Heier Gymnasium, which earned them their first media poll ranking of the season, before the Raiders avenged their loss with a 51-40 victory in late January at Nassz Gymnasium.

So The Monument Ice Arena will serve as the season finale of this rivalry, the series-decider, guaranteeing a West River school in the tournament semifinals.

“I hope that a lot of people from the Rapid City area come out to watch the game and support both our teams,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “We have some really good players and some really good kids, and they deserve to have people come out and support them because of all the hard work and dedication that they put in.”

Central offered a unique deal to help its students fill the Ice Arena on Thursday afternoon in the middle of the school day.

"They allowed all of our students to come to the SoDak 16 game for free and if they did, they will be excused from school to be at the State game," head coach Allan Bertram said. "The crowd was amazing on Friday night. The student section went from the bottom to the top, and we're hoping for more of the same on Thursday."

Stevens (17-4) enters the tournament with slightly more experience than its Rapid City counterpart, having made an unexpected run to the championship game last year. Most of the members of that team are back this year, highlighted by seniors Jayda McNabb, Bailee Sobczak, Jill Delzer and Jaden Matkins. But newcomers to its rotation, including freshman Taaliyah Porter, senior Ella Kieffer and junior Macey Wathen, have also contributed heavily.

The Raiders rank third in Class AA in points per game with 53.7, but they rely on their defense, which ranks third in points allowed with 39.3, and their rebounding, specifically on the offensive end. It isn’t uncommon for them to rack up double-digit offensive boards and collect more on the offensive end than on defense.

“In (Central’s) zone principals, they really pressure the ball well,” Dannenbring said. “And in their zone, when we move the ball, we might get a mismatch and we have to make sure we take advantage of it.”

The Cobblers defense is a force to be reckoned with as well, as they lead the class with the fewest points allowed with 37.4 per contest, leaving Dannenbring to believe whoever has the better offensive output will emerge victorious.

“Whoever can shoot a little better shooting percentage is going to come out on top,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re still pressuring them, and hopefully we can force a few turnovers and get a few extra possessions off of offensive rebounding.”

The Cobblers certainly respect the offensive prowess of their rival and know they need to buckle down on offense to win the rubber match and advance in the tournament.

"I've told everybody that Stevens is one of the best teams in the state, no doubt about it," Bertram said. "We have to take care of the basketball and can't allow them to score in transition, because when we turn it over that's when they do damage. I think they are the best offensive rebounding team in AA basketball, so we can't allow them to dominate the offensive glass and get second chance points."

The crosstown rivalry carries a lot of weight and adds an extra flavor to the opening-round game. But there is more at stake than bragging rights when the teams hit the floor at the Ice Arena.

"We've talked a lot to our kids about how this game is not about Central and Stevens, it's about winning your first game in the State Tournament," Bertram said. "Everybody goes into the tournament with the goal of winning a championship and this game is key to being able to do that."

No. 1 SF Washington (20-1) vs No. 8 SF Jefferson (11-10)

Washington enters as one of the clear-cut favorites to win the tournament.

The Warriors are led by South Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the year Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. The senior averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She is committed to further her basketball career at the University of Texas when the season ends.

Jefferson handled Pierre T.F. Riggs 52-38 in the SoDak 16 to avenge a loss to the Governors at the end of the regular season.

The Cavaliers and Warriors open the Class AA State Tournament at noon Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

No. 2 O'Gorman (18-3) vs No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-11)

O'Gorman is the other favorite to make the state title game after a sensational regular season.

The Lady Knights were upset to wrap up the regular season in a 58-51 loss to Huron on Feb. 26. Their only other losses came in the season-opener against Brandon Valley and a lopsided defeat at the hands of Washington on Feb. 11.

Lincoln bounced back from a three-game losing streak to defeat Mitchell 43-38 in the SoDak 16. They average 43 points per game and give up 45.2 points per game.

The Patriots and Lady Knights square off at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

No. 3 Brandon Valley (17-4) vs No. 11 Harrisburg (9-12)

Brandon Valley enters State on a five game winning streak and hopes to keep rolling.

The Lynx are led by sophomore Hilary Behrens and look strong down the stretch after a tough stint in early Feb. where they lost three games in four days.

Harrisburg won its last three games entering the tournament to sneak into the dance with a losing record. The Tigers defeated Huron 51-43 in the SoDak 16.

Bandon Valley and Huron tipoff at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena.

