Class AA soccer brackets released: Spearfish boys hosting rematch with Central

The SDHSSA Class AA boys and girls soccer brackets were released Friday afternoon with all first-round games slated for Tuesday and times to be announced.
In the boys draw, No. 2 Rapid City Stevens (10-2-0) will host No. 15 Watertown (2-9-3) at Sioux Park. In their previous meeting Aug. 14, the Raiders beat the 5-1.
No. 6 Spearfish (9-3-1) and No. 11 Rapid City Central (3-6-3) will rematch at Black Hills Power Sports Complex. The Spartans topped the Cobblers 4-1 back on Sept. 23.
The bracket also sets up a potential quarterfinal clash between Stevens and No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-2-5), which beat the Raiders 2-1 on Aug. 21, and a potential quarterfinal meeting between Spearfish and No. 3 Yankton (11-1-1), which beat the Spartans 5-2 on Aug. 28. We could also see a possible rematch with Stevens and Spearfish (the Raiders won 1-0 on Sept. 30) in the semifinals.
In the girls draw, No. 4 Stevens (9-2-1) will host No. 13 Yankton (4-7-2) at Sioux Park. It'll be the first meeting of the season between the two squads.
No. 5 Spearfish, which topped the Raiders 2-1 on Sept. 30 to extend its winning streak to seven games, will host No. 12 O'Gorman (5-5-2) at Black Hills Power Sports Complex. The Spartans defeated the Knights 2-1 on Aug. 27. A win for both Stevens and Spearfish will set up a rematch between the teams in the quarterfinals.
No. 6 Central (9-3-0) will host No. 11 Mitchell (5-7-1) in their first meeting, and No. 15 Sturgis (6-8-1) will travel to No. 2 Brandon Valley (11-1-1) in their first matchup of the season.
