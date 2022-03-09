CLASS B GIRLS STATE PREVIEW: Wall-Faith rematch headlines Day 1

Ava Dinger nailed a half-court buzzer beater on Jan. 16 to lift Wall over Faith in the game of the season.

The Lady Eagles trailed 31-30 with 2.9 seconds left in the championship game of the West River Tournament at The Monument Ice Arena. The senior’s shot meant more than just a tournament win and made an immediate impact on Class B seeding.

Now the familiar foes, No. 2 Wall and No. 7 Faith, square off again in the state tournament at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

“They are a very well-coached team and they’ve been to the dance before,” Wall head coach John Hess said. “They’re maybe a little bit more physical than the last time we played them.”

The Lady Longhorns missed a big piece of the puzzle in that first matchup. Kaycee Groves played in Faith’s last State appearance and helped her team win nine of their last 10 games entering the tournament. The senior is poised to play a big role on Thursday along with another veteran.

“Kassidy Shokie and Kaycee Groves are going to be important because they’ve played in a state tournament before,” Faith head coach Brian Carmichael said. “The other girls were on the team but didn’t get a lot of playing time. Those two are going to be very important to lead those younger girls.”

Both teams pride themselves in stingy defense and look nearly identical in team states. Wall limited opponents to 39.8 points per game and Faith held its competition to 38.5 points per contest. The Lady Eagles edge the Lady Longhorns in points per game 52-50.9.

“We have a pretty good grasp of what they are going to do,” Carmichael said. “They play really good man-to-man defense, which makes it hard for us to score. Then they have a really good offense too with an inside and outside presence. Hopefully we can take some of their scoring away, but it will be a challenge.”

Wall is led by its "big three" in Ava Dinger, Nora Dinger and Paige Kjerstad, and the Lady Eagles flow through the play of their senior leader.

“She’s been huge,” Hess said of Ava Dinger. “The big thing with her is that she understands what she needs to do. If Paige is scoring, she’ll get her the ball, if Nora is scoring, she’ll get her the ball, and she understands, if they’re struggling, that she needs to step up.”

The primary difference between the two teams is big game experience. Wall enters State action for the first time since 2016 while Faith’s older players remember playing on the big stage.

“The biggest thing is who will come out of the locker room and relax first,” Hess said. “Our girls haven’t played with a camera in front of their face, the big crowd or the energy that will be in that stadium.”

No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (20-3) vs No. 5 White River (18-3)

White River enters the tournament as the defending state champion, after Maleighya Estes helped then-senior Caelyn Valandra-Prue lead her team to its first title since 1992 last season.

Now, the Tigers return to the dance without their top scorer from a year ago with the goal of repeating. They’ve won 12 of their last 13, including a 56-47 win over No. 2 Wall earlier in the season.

Corsica-Stickney rides a six-game winning streak dating back to a 48-40 loss to No. 7 Aberdeen-Christian on Feb. 11. The Jaguars average 60.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.8 points.

The two teams tipoff at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli (22-1) vs No. 8 Viborg-Hurley (19-4)

Aberdeen Roncalli enters as the favorite to hoist the championship trophy this weekend. It moved down to Class B this season after a dominant season that ended in a Class A state title in 2021.

The Lady Cavaliers won their last 12 games entering the tournament and have yet to lose to a Class B opponent. Their only loss came on Jan. 25 against Hamlin of Class A. Aberdeen Roncalli won their games by an average of 22.8 points.

Viborg-Hurley has won five straight entering the tournament. The Cougars are led by junior Coral Mason, who averages 16.2 points per game, and junior Denae Mach, who scores 13.7 points per game.

The Cougars and Lady Cavaliers open the tournament at noon Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

No. 2 De Smet (22-1) vs No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (20-3)

Like Aberdeen Roncalli, De Smet has yet to fall to a Class B opponent and its only loss came to Hamlin on Jan. 18.

The Bulldogs average 56.3 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 15.2 points.

Aberdeen Christian almost missed the SoDak 16 as it narrowly defeated Warner 49-44 in the Region 1B semifinals. The Knights average 49.5 points per contest and hold opponents to 35.1 points per game.

The two teams close out the first day of action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

