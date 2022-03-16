Class B State preview: Lower Brule looks to accomplish preseason goal of title game berth

No. 2 Lower Brule enters the Class B State Tournament in Aberdeen undefeated in class play.

Its three losses on the year came against Clark/Willow Lake, Lakota Tech and Sioux Valley, each coming out of Class A and away from home. The No. 7 Tatanka and No. 6 Cossacks both qualified for this week's Class A State Tournament at Summit Arena.

The Sioux (20-3), however, have a sour taste in their mouths from that 79-73 loss on Feb. 10 at Lakota Tech and hope to continue their three-game winning streak in hopes of hoisting a championship trophy this weekend.

“Lakota Tech woke us up,” head coach Brian LaRohe said. “We went down there and played flat and soft. I think the boys thought ‘hey we’re just playing’ and next thing you know we got beat. Ever since that loss we have been on another level.

“As a coach you know where you’re at, and I don’t think we should have lost those three games."

At the start of each season, LaRoche encourages his team to set goals for the upcoming campaign. Last year, the Sioux players wanted to qualify for the tournament, and they finished sixth after an opening-round loss to eventual champion De Smet.

This season, Lower Brule set out to reach that championship game and it possesses a solid shot at achieving that goal.

“It’s crazy because we have the same vibe as when we started the season,” LaRoche said. “You think the boys would be anxious or excited.”

The Sioux open up with No. 7 Castlewood (17-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Barnett Center. The Warriors have won their last seven games and held opponents to 49.2 points per game this season.

LaRoche wants his team to focus on themselves rather than worrying about what Castlewood brings to the table.

“If I go in there and say we have to watch this guy and that guy, then I’m saying ‘They are the best team and they are the best players,' so I switched that around on the boys this year,” he said. “Just knowing a little about Castlewood, they know how to finish, shoot and handle the ball really well.”

No. 4 Potter County (22-1) vs No. 5 Aberdeen Christian (20-3)

Potter County trailed by 12 points at Aberdeen Christian on Jan. 14 but fought back and cut its deficit to one in the second half.

Ultimately the Knights pulled away with a big 3-pointer with 20 seconds to play, which secured a 61-56 victory over the Battlers.

“We gave them opportunities to beat us,” Potter County head coach Bryce Hall said. “We didn’t do a very good job on the defensive boards. They are a very good 3-point shooting team and if you give a team three or four opportunities in one possession, you are digging yourself into a hole."

Now, Potter County hopes to avenge that early season loss in the rematch at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Barnett Center.

“We need to be more consistent and definitely knock down some 3s,” Hall said. “We have to be able to step out there and knock them down. Defensively, we have to continue and make sure we keep everything in front of us. If they take a shot we have to clean up the boards and just give them the one opportunity.”

The Battlers enter the dance as perhaps the hottest team in South Dakota. They’re riding a 16-game winning streak with their only loss coming to the Knights earlier this season.

“We’ve just been more consistent scoring. We didn’t leave as many empty possessions at the rim like we did in the first 12 games of the season.”

Potter County plays an aggressive style of basketball and runs a full-court press all the time to try and create transition opportunities.

Grant Luikens and Cooper Logan anchor the Battlers on both sides of the ball. The seniors each surpassed 1,000 career points this season. Luikens averages 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Logan adds 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 points per game.

“Grant is more on the perimeter side and Cooper is our big body in the paint,” Hall said. “Grant also has the ability to slash and get to the rim. They were both up there as leading scorers for us last year and it’s been great to have them both back.”

The Battlers are one of the oldest teams in the tournament with six seniors on the roster. Hall hopes to ride that veteran roster into the title game on Saturday.

“A lot of it is just playing within ourselves, being smart and being creative,” he said. “I think we found a system that works for us, with Cooper banging inside and getting some drives with Grant knocking down some 3s.”

No. 3 White River (19-2) vs No. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion (21-2)

White River hopes to continue its winning ways against Freeman Academy/Marion in the final game of the tournament's opening round on Thursday.

The Tigers have won 12 straight games and look to avenge an early exit from last year's championship bracket. They opened with a 75-69 loss to No. 6 St. Mary in the 2021 tournament.

White River's only two losses this season came at the hands of No. 2 Lower Brule and No. 1 De Smet.

The Tigers average 71.7 points per game and hold opponents to 49.6 points per contest.

The Bearcats won their last seven games after a lopsided loss to Lower Brule on Feb. 12. Freeman Academy/Marion averages 67.4 points per game and holds opponents to 45.2 points per contest.

The two teams meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Barnett Center.

No. 1 De Smet (22-1) vs No. 8 Waubay/Summit

De Smet brought home the state championship last season and is favored to repeat in this year’s tournament.

The Bulldogs won 19 straight games after their only loss to Arizona’s Dream City Christian in the Hoop Hall Classic on Dec. 17 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

They are led by South Dakota State commit Kalen Garry and junior Damon Wilkinson. De Smet averages 67 points per game and limits the opposition to a measly 40.4 points per contest.

Waubay/Summit hopes to upset the top dogs after winning 12 straight games.

The Mustangs and Bulldogs open the tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Barnett Center.

