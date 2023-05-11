Your spring cleaning could help someone in need. Donations of clean bedding, housewares and clothing — especially for men and children — are wanted for the next Community Connect event in Rapid City.

Donations can be dropped off from noon to 6 p.m. May 18 at the Mother Butler Center. Community Connect will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Mother Butler Center gymnasium.

Community Connect offers free, gently used clothing and housewares to any individuals and families in need. There are no income guidelines. About two dozen local organizations and state agencies will be at Community Connect to provide information about their services and resources.

Salvation Army of the Black Hills will bring its food truck and serve free lunches from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the food runs out. Typically, lunches are served to about 400 people.

Organizer Jeanne McKenna encourages the community to purge their closets and donate items that are in good condition. She said she receives weekly phone calls from people who need help getting clothing and housewares.

“I am always in need of men’s and kids’ clothing. Shoes are a great hit,” she said. “Men are working and they need more t-shirts and jeans for work.”

McKenna said Community Connect makes an effort to provide items that are usable and in good condition. Donations of dirty items will not be accepted.

“Nothing full of holes, dirty, smells like cigarette smoke, and stinky of any kind. It is an insult to our clients to expect them to wear dirty clothes,” McKenna said. “‘In need’ does not mean dirty…Some folks donate stuff that should have been thrown away years ago.”

Bedding and towels are always in demand, and so are housewares.

Household items such as wall hangings, knick-knacks, kitchen items, pictures, table lamps and pillows are welcome. Kids’ books and toys are always needed, and Community Connect events accept donations of paperback books for adults. No hardcover books or text books, furniture or large items will be accepted.

“Decorative things for the house [are needed]. People will come that are just getting into an apartment and they don’t have anything,” McKenna said. “We do get people that have to leave situations that are dangerous and they have to leave with just the clothes on their back.”

Personal care items such as unused cosmetics, lotion and hygiene products can be donated, as well toilet paper, laundry detergent and household cleaning supplies.

Community Connect is sponsored by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, Goodwill, The Salvation Army and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

Volunteers are always needed to help with set-up and tear-down, and during Community Connect to sort donations, put them on tables and hang up clothing. To volunteer, call or text McKenna at 801-231-3998.