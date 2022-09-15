 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clean your car Friday, help Black Hills Works

Clean vehicles will benefit Black Hills Works on Friday during Tidal Wave Auto Spa's 14th annual Charity Day. 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Rapid City has chosen Black Hills Works to partner with this year. On Friday, proceeds from all sales will go to Black Hills Works. Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Rapid City is located at 1105 E. North St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations nationwide donate 100% of Charity Day proceeds from all sales to a charity or nonprofit group, preferably a nonprofit with an emphasis in the special needs community or one involving children. 

For more than six decades, Black Hills Works has provided housing, employment, recreation and social opportunities for adults in the region who have disabilities. Black Hills Works supports nearly 600 people with a wide array of disabilities to create a community where everyone participates to achieve lives of full potential.

Go to tidalwaveautospa.com/charity-day/ for more information. 

