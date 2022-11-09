 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club for Boys Christmas tree sales start Nov. 21

Christmas trees will arrive Nov. 14 for The Club for Boys' annual Christmas Tree Lot. Christmas tree sales begin Nov. 21 at The Club for Boys and at The Club for Boys Thrift Store in Rapid City.

 Journal staff

The Club for Boys’ 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lot opens on Nov. 21. Christmas tree sales are one of The Club for Boys’ biggest events every year.

Christmas trees can be purchased at two locations – The Club for Boys, 320 N. 4th St., and The Club for Boys Thrift Store, 960 Cambell St. The Christmas Tree Lot at The Club for Boys will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Christmas trees can be purchased at the Thrift Store from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Club for Boys Christmas tree sales offer nine varieties of trees, including Black Hills spruce and ponderosa pine from the Black Hills. Trees range in height from 3 feet to 10 feet.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Annually, The Club for Boys Christmas Tree Lot sells more than 1,600 trees to community members and long-time supporters of this project.

People are also reading…

“We have people that come from surrounding communities and even from across the state to support our organization and buy their tree from our lot,” said Chantel McDonnell, director of development. “There are many things to be proud of when it comes to this project.”

The Christmas Tree Lot brings happiness to many, creates partnerships with community members and contributes to programming for older boys who are club members, McDonnell said.

In conjunction with the Christmas tree sales, The Club for Boys is introducing a new event, Winter Wonderland. Open to the public, Winter Wonderland will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4. in the main gym at The Club for Boys. Admission is free. Kids and families can visit with Santa Claus and enjoy games and activities, a bounce house, crafts, cookie decorating and photo opportunities. Two food trucks, Ugly Graffiti and Mini Donuts Espresso and More, will be on site.

The Club for Boys provides positive experiences that develop self-esteem and character in a caring, safe, and fun environment for all boys. The Club opened in 1963 and serves more than 1,200 boys ages 6 to 17 every year for a cost of $12 per year. Go to theclubforboys.org or call 605-343-3500 for more information.

